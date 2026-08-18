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Home / Business / EaseMyTrip expands beyond booking with zero-cost fare-saving feature ReSave

EaseMyTrip expands beyond booking with zero-cost fare-saving feature ReSave

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ANI
Updated At : 11:13 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India] August 18 (ANI): Online travel-tech platform EaseMyTrip has launched 'ReSave' -- a zero-cost flight add-on that tracks eligible fare drops after booking and returns the full applicable savings to customers, as per a company statemnt.

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The company is expanding its technology-led customer proposition beyond the point of booking. As per the release, "The offering monitors booked flight itineraries for eligible price reductions and helps customers access applicable savings, subject to the plan terms."

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"The initiative forms part of EaseMyTrip's broader technology strategy to create value across the entire travel lifecycle," the company said.

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Airfares can fluctuate even after a booking is confirmed, leaving travellers at risk of missing out when the same itinerary becomes available at a lower price. ReSave addresses this by monitoring eligible booked itineraries and enabling customers to benefit from subsequent fare reductions.

The traditional fare-monitoring tools require customers to independently track prices after making a booking, meanwhile, ReSave is integrated into the customer's booking journey.

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"It is being offered to EaseMyTrip customers as a zero-cost add-on, with 100% of the final eligible savings returned to the customer," it said. Where a qualifying fare reduction is identified under the applicable terms, the entire net savings determined through the ReSave process is returned to the customer without any additional charges, the release said.

Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, "The evolution of travel technology is no longer limited to helping customers search faster or complete a transaction more efficiently. The next opportunity lies in using technology to create value across the entire travel lifecycle, including after a booking has been made. ReSave is built around this principle of extending our price proposition beyond the point of purchase and giving customers an opportunity to benefit when eligible fares decline subsequently. For the industry, this represents a broader shift from transaction-led technology towards technology that remains relevant throughout the customer journey. Our objective is to make pricing more transparent, the booking experience more reassuring and the value delivered to customers more enduring."

Apart from this, the travel platform is also enhancing its Agentic AI capabilities, with a focus on making travel more intelligent, proactive and personalised to anticipate customer needs and support travellers.

"With ReSave, EaseMyTrip continues to expand its technology proposition beyond the initial booking transaction, strengthening its focus on price transparency, customer value and technology-led engagement throughout the travel journey," the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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