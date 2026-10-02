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Home / Business / EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti pens emotional note after court orders interim injunction against offending publications

EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti pens emotional note after court orders interim injunction against offending publications

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ANI
Updated At : 01:08 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman of Travel major EaseMyTrip on Friday penned an emotional note after the Patiala House Court in Delhi granted him an interim injunction directing removal of offending publications against him.

In a post on X, Pitti wrote, "On 1 October 2026, the Patiala House Court, New Delhi, granted an interim injunction directing the removal of offending publications against me and restraining the publication of false, defamatory and misleading content concerning me. Behind every headline is a person, a family and years of effort that few people ever see. For 22 years, I have given my heart to building a dream. The sleepless nights, the sacrifices, the setbacks and the responsibility towards those who trusted me have shaped my life."

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"The past few days have hurt deeply. But the hardest part has been watching my family carry that pain. They have lived every struggle with me, and seeing them suffer is more painful than anything written about me. To everyone who called, reached out or quietly stood beside me, thank you. At a time when words caused so much pain, your kindness gave me strength. I am hurt, but my hope and determination remain. I still have dreams to build, promises to honour and people to make proud," Nishant Pitti further said.

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Earlier, in March this year, Nishant Pitti, was named "India's Most Influential Entrepreneur" at the National Leadership Summit & Awards 2026. EaseMyTrip noted that this award highlights his impact on the industry.

"This prestigious accolade recognises his role in revolutionising the travel-tech landscape through homegrown innovation and a steadfast commitment to the consumer," the company said in a social media post. The travel platform credited Pitti's leadership for its current market position and growth trajectory.

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According to the company, Pitti's direction has allowed the business to expand its influence both domestically and abroad, noting that "under his vision, EaseMyTrip continues to reach new heights and set global benchmarks for excellence in the travel industry."

According to the company, since founding EaseMyTrip over 17 years ago, Nishant Pitti has transformed a bootstrapped startup into one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms. Under his leadership, the company has consistently prioritised innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence, making travel seamless, personalised, and accessible to millions of travellers globally.

Pitti's leadership has also focused on democratising travel, making it inclusive and widely accessible. His forward-looking approach has helped EaseMyTrip remain at the forefront in a dynamic and competitive travel industry, with a strong financial position, being cash-rich, debt-free, and profitable since its inception. He has been instrumental in launching EMT 2.0, a strategic initiative that positioned the company as a comprehensive travel and lifestyle ecosystem. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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