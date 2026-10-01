EaseMyTrip joins Apple Pay India launch to offer faster, seamless booking payments

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): EaseMyTrip has joined Apple Pay as a launch partner in India, with the online travel booking platform looking to make the payment process faster and more seamless for travellers, co-founder Rikant Pittie said in a LinkedIn post.

“Travel just got a little easier,” Pittie said, announcing the partnership and adding that EaseMyTrip is “happy to share” that it is a launch partner for Apple Pay in India.

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With Apple Pay now live, eligible EaseMyTrip users can complete their bookings with added speed, convenience and security, according to Pittie. The development is aimed at simplifying the payment stage of the travel booking journey as the company looks to improve the overall user experience.

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“At EaseMyTrip, every small improvement in the booking journey matters,” Pittie said.

Apple officially launched Apple Pay in India on Wednesday, enabling customers using iPhone and iPad, with Mac coming soon, to make purchases on apps and the web without repeatedly entering contact details, card information or shipping and billing addresses.

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The launch has also seen partnerships with Axis Bank and CCAvenue, which have brought the payment service to their respective customer and merchant networks as part of its India rollout.

The launch gives EaseMyTrip users access to Apple Pay as another payment option while making travel bookings. Pittie said the service would bring travellers a “faster and more seamless way to pay”.

The partnership comes as EaseMyTrip continues to expand beyond its core online travel booking business into other mobility segments. The company’s electric mobility arm, Easy Green Mobility (EMTev), had recently commenced the rollout of electric buses in Bhopal and is working towards building capacity to manufacture 5,000 electric buses annually within five years.

However, the Apple Pay partnership marks a development focused on EaseMyTrip’s digital booking business, with the company highlighting speed, convenience and security in the payment experience. (ANI)

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