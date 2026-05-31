EaseMyTrip posts 8.9 per cent YoY revenue growth in Q4 FY26, highlights Vision 2030 roadmap

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): EaseMyTrip reported continued momentum in Q4 FY26 with revenue from operations growing 8.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 152 crore, supported by strong traction in hotels, holidays and international markets. The company also highlighted its Vision 2030 roadmap, backed by Board approval for a Rs 500 crore fund raise to expand non-air segments and strengthen global presence.

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EaseMyTrip said annual Gross Booking Revenue for FY26 stood at Rs 8,376 crore, supported by a quarterly GBR of Rs 2,138 crore in Q4, according to a press release by the company.

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"The company reported annual Gross Booking Revenue (GBR) of Rs 8,376 crore for FY26, supported by a quarterly GBR of Rs 2,138 crore in Q4," the release said. Revenue from Operations for the quarter grew 8.9 per cent YoY to Rs 152 crore from Rs 139.5 crore in Q4 FY25, "reflecting healthy travel demand and increasing adoption across the company's expanding portfolio of travel services".

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The hotels and holidays segment was a key driver of growth during the quarter. The quarter witnessed particularly strong traction across hotels, holidays and international operations.

EaseMyTrip's Hotel and Packages segment revenue recorded a 148 per cent YoY increase for the quarter, the company said. Hotel room night bookings rose 95.0 per cent YoY to 5.52 lakh, averaging over 6,000 room nights per day, highlighting deeper customer engagement across travel categories by launching "Republic Day Travel Sale", Valentine's Week Bookings with "Swipe Right Travel Sale" and "Sunny Getaway Sale" driving summer travel.

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International operations also gained momentum, with Dubai recording Gross Booking Revenue of Rs 453 crore, a 95.7 per cent YoY increase. "Dubai operations recorded Gross Booking Revenue of Rs 453 crore as against Rs 232 crore in the same period last year, representing a year-on-year increase of 95.7 per cent," EaseMyTrip noted.

Outlining its future strategy, EaseMyTrip said Vision 2030 is built on five strategic growth pillars.

"These pillars are designed to support business diversification, unlock new growth opportunities, strengthen market leadership, and reinforce the company's goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive travel ecosystems in India and beyond," it said.

In terms of "Funding Plans Fuelling Growth", the company said it is empowered with Board approval for a Rs 500 crore fund raise to fuel company's ambitious growth plans which will enable EaseMyTrip to focus on high-growth segments such as Hotels, Holidays, Technology, and strategic opportunities.

The roadmap includes "AI-Powered Travel Innovation: Strengthening the company's AI-led travel ecosystem through ChatGPT integration and EVA (virtual chatbot) enhancements," and "Expanding Beyond Core Travel Bookings: Accelerating growth across Hotels, Holidays, Visa Services, Airport Services, Duty Free, and Experiences."

It also includes "Strengthening Global Expansion: Leveraging Dubai as a strategic international hub to support cross-border travel demand and unlock new global opportunities" and "Capturing Emerging Travel Trends: Expanding company's presence across high-growth segments such as luxury travel, spiritual tourism, heritage tourism, and premium travel experiences".

Commenting on the results, Nishant Pitti, Chairman and Founder of EaseMyTrip, said FY26 marked an important year in EaseMyTrip's journey "as we continued to strengthen our position across key travel categories while investing in future growth opportunities".

"During Q4, Revenue from Operations grew 8.9% YoY to Rs 152 crore, while annual Gross Booking Revenue stood at Rs 8,376 crore, reflecting sustained demand across our platform. One of the standout highlights of the period is the strong momentum in our Hotels and Holidays business, which recorded a 148% year-on-year segment revenue growth for the quarter. With bookings averaging over 6,000 room nights daily, we are witnessing greater customer engagement across travel categories," he said.

"Our Dubai operations also delivered a 95.7% YoY growth in Gross Booking Revenue for the quarter, underscoring the growing contribution of international markets and validating our expansion strategy. As travel discovery continues to evolve, we remain focused on building future-ready experiences through technology and innovation. By becoming India's first listed travel company to integrate on the ChatGPT marketplace, we have taken an important step towards enabling AI-powered and conversational travel planning," he added.

Nishant Pitti said that the company's Vision 2030 roadmap provides a clear framework for scaling these efforts across AI, international markets, non-air businesses, and emerging travel opportunities.

"Strategic partnerships, growth investments, and expansion across high-potential segments are strengthening our platform and positioning us for the next phase of growth. Supported by a trusted brand, a loyal customer base and a disciplined focus on building sustainable growth drivers, we remain committed to delivering long-term value while strengthening EaseMyTrip's position as a leading travel platform for millions of travellers," he said.

"Our Vision 2030 roadmap provides a clear framework for scaling these efforts across AI, international markets, non-air businesses, and emerging travel opportunities. Strategic partnerships, growth investments, and expansion across high-potential segments are strengthening our platform and positioning us for the next phase of growth," he added (ANI)

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