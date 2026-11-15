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Home / Business / EaseMyTrip Q2 revenue rises 33.5% to Rs 158 crore; hotels and packages business surges 188.8%

EaseMyTrip Q2 revenue rises 33.5% to Rs 158 crore; hotels and packages business surges 188.8%

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ANI
Updated At : 11:42 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): EaseMyTrip reported a 33.5 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 158 crore in the second quarter of FY27, while consolidated gross booking revenue (GBR) rose 25.5 per cent to Rs 2,458 crore, supported by strong growth in its hotels and packages business and international operations.

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations increased 26.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 293 crore, while gross booking revenue grew 20 per cent to Rs 4,829 crore.

The company's hotels and packages business emerged as a key growth contributor, with revenue surging 188.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 92 crore during the quarter. Dubai operations also recorded strong momentum, with gross booking revenue increasing 53.7 per cent to Rs 556 crore from Rs 362 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Hotel bookings in Dubai rose 87.5 per cent to 7.9 lakh during the quarter, compared with 4.2 lakh a year ago.

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"These are early positive signs that our Vision 2030 priorities are beginning to show results, even as our growing Hotels and Holidays portfolio broadens the range of services we offer customers," Rikant Pittie, Co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, said.

The company is expanding beyond its traditional online travel agency operations through investments in electric mobility, specialised tourism and technology. During the quarter, its electric mobility arm, Easy Green Mobility (EMTev), commenced electric bus deployment in Bhopal.

Its spiritual tourism vertical, EasyDarshan, is also expanding through institutional partnerships. The company secured a mandate under the Punjab government's Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana to manage pilgrimage travel for over 2 lakh devotees from Bathinda to Amritsar over 12 months.

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On the technology front, EaseMyTrip is developing AI-led solutions, including ReSave and EVA, alongside conversational travel services. The company said its customer repeat booking rate exceeds 90 per cent.

"Technology remains central to this transition," Pittie said, adding that investments in AI are aimed at delivering faster, more personalised and proactive services. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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