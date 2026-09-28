EaseMyTrip strengthens travel-tech leadership with dual industry recognitions across MarTech and Travel Technology

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): EaseMyTrip, one of India’s leading online travel technology platforms, has strengthened its positioning at the intersection of travel and technology with two significant industry recognitions. The company has been recognised with the Martech+ 2026 Award by ET Brand Equity for achieving 5x growth in email marketing, in association with MoEngage, while it has also named Online Travel-Tech Platform of the Year 2026 at the Indian Travel & Technology Summit & Awards 2026.

Together, the recognitions underscore EaseMyTrip’s growing focus on technology as a core driver of customer engagement, personalisation and the evolution of the travel experience, extending beyond booking to how travellers discover, interact with, and manage their journeys.

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The Martech+ 2026 recognition, presented by ET Brand Equity, acknowledges the company’s success in scaling its email marketing revenue flow by 5x. The achievement reflects EaseMyTrip’s increasing use of data, technology and retention-led marketing to build more relevant and measurable engagement with travellers across the customer lifecycle. At the Indian Travel & Technology Summit & Awards 2026, EaseMyTrip was recognised as the Online Travel-Tech Platform of the Year 2026. The recognition reflects EaseMyTrip’s growing role in leveraging technology and digital innovation to build a more connected, efficient and technology-led travel ecosystem.

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These recognitions come at a significant stage in EaseMyTrip’s evolution as a travel-tech company. From AI-led travel solutions and digital payments to data-driven customer engagement and technology-enabled mobility, the company is increasingly expanding its role from an online booking platform to a broader technology-led travel ecosystem.

On these achievements, Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “Travel technology is no longer limited to helping a customer complete a booking. It is about understanding the traveller better, creating value at every stage of the journey and using technology to make the entire experience more seamless. These recognitions are encouraging because they acknowledge both the technology we are building and the outcomes it is creating. We see them as a validation of our larger direction and, more importantly, as motivation to keep investing in technology that can shape the future of travel.”

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The company’s recent technology-led initiatives include the integration of AI across the travel journey, its focus on agentic and personalised travel experiences, and continued expansion across non-air travel categories, international markets and mobility. EaseMyTrip has also been strengthening its technology proposition through initiatives designed to create value beyond the point of booking, reflecting its broader Vision 2030 roadmap. Recent developments include ReSave, a technology-led post-booking flight fare monitoring offering, as well as the company’s expansion into electric mobility through EMTev.

With technology becoming increasingly central to how consumers search, compare, book, pay for and experience travel, EaseMyTrip is building towards a model where technology works across the entire travel lifecycle. The company’s growing recognition across MarTech and travel technology reflects this transition and reinforces its ambition to build one of the most comprehensive technology-led travel ecosystems.

EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India’s largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the CRISIL Report – Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (February 2021). (ANI)

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