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Home / Business / EaseMyTrip’s EMTev rolls out electric buses in Bhopal, targets 5,000 units annually in 5 years

EaseMyTrip’s EMTev rolls out electric buses in Bhopal, targets 5,000 units annually in 5 years

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ANI
Updated At : 06:47 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): EaseMyTrip’s electric mobility arm Easy Green Mobility (EMTev) has commenced the rollout of electric buses in Bhopal and is working towards building capacity to manufacture 5,000 electric buses annually within the next five years, as part of its Vision 2030 roadmap.

The Bhopal rollout marks a step in EMTev’s electric bus manufacturing and operating business as the company looks to build an integrated mobility ecosystem covering vehicle manufacturing, fleet operations, service support and progressive localisation of components, according to a company release.

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EMTev said its immediate focus is on fulfilling committed electric bus deliveries while strengthening the operational and service infrastructure needed for future scale. Its 12-metre and 13.5-metre electric bus models have received type approval.

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The company’s initial portfolio includes a 12-metre electric seater coach with a seating capacity of 45+D. It has an LFP battery with 423.9 kWh of total energy, a stated range of up to 350 km and a top speed of up to 100 km per hour.

The bus also features liquid-cooled battery technology and supports fast charging through a dual-gun configuration. Safety features include electronic braking and stability systems, while camera-based monitoring and a centralised control tower are being used to monitor vehicle and battery data.

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EMTev is also developing AI-enabled driver monitoring and blind-spot detection capabilities, with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) forming part of its broader technology roadmap, the release said.

Manoj Soni, CEO of EMTev, said the company aims to build intra-city and intercity electric buses combining long-range battery technology, fast charging, safety systems and passenger comfort while delivering lower operating costs.

“Electric mobility has to move beyond the conversation around sustainability and demonstrate a strong case for scale, reliability, and economics,” Soni said.

EMTev said progressive localisation of electric vehicle components remains a key priority. Through phased domestic sourcing and manufacturing, it aims to reduce reliance on imported components and strengthen local capabilities across the electric vehicle supply chain.

EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Rikant Pittie said the company aims to build capabilities in electric bus manufacturing, operations and localisation, with a focus on “scale, efficiency, and long-term value creation for India’s mobility ecosystem.”

The company said the 5,000-bus annual manufacturing target reflects its longer-term plan to build scale and strengthen domestic capabilities as it expands into electric commercial mobility. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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