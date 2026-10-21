EaseMyTrip’s Spree Hospitality records NPS of 96 in Q2 and 95 in H1 FY27, reinforcing focus on guest experience

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 (ANI): EaseMyTrip continues to strengthen its presence in the hospitality sector through its subsidiary, Spree Hospitality, which recorded a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 in Q2 FY27 and 95 in H1 FY27. The achievement reflects Spree Hospitality’s continued focus on guest satisfaction, consistent service delivery and operational excellence across its hotel portfolio.

As EaseMyTrip continues to expand its hospitality business, the focus remains on building a strong foundation for sustainable growth through quality service and memorable guest experiences. Spree Hospitality’s performance highlights the importance of maintaining service standards alongside portfolio expansion, with teams across its properties playing a central role in building guest trust and delivering on the company’s philosophy of DO MORE.

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Commenting on the achievement, Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “At EaseMyTrip, we believe that growth in the hospitality sector must go hand in hand with the quality of experiences delivered to guests. Spree Hospitality’s performance reflects our focus on building a hospitality business centred on guest satisfaction, operational excellence and consistent service standards. As we expand our presence in this sector, our priority remains to create lasting value by strengthening the overall guest experience.”

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Sagar Khurana, Chief Operating Officer, Spree Hospitality, said, “Our growth is not measured only by the number of hotels we add, but also by how consistently we make our guests feel welcomed, cared for and happy. Achieving an NPS of 96 in Q2 and 95 for H1 is an encouraging reflection of the effort our teams put into delivering that promise every day. The credit goes to our teams across the portfolio, whose commitment to service quality and individual ownership shapes the guest experience. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on strengthening our operations and creating meaningful moments for our guests.”

Among the properties, ZiP By Spree Hotels Chakan recorded the highest H1 FY27 NPS in the group at 98.56, reflecting the team’s consistent focus on service quality and guest satisfaction. Sabiya of Spree Hotel Meerut was recognised as the best performer under the Star Behind the Smiles initiative for H1 FY27, acknowledging her contribution to delivering warm and attentive guest experiences.

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Spree Hospitality will continue to focus on consistent service standards, guest feedback and recognition of its teams as it expands its portfolio. The Q2 and H1 FY27 results reinforce its commitment to balancing business growth with the quality of hospitality delivered across its properties. (ANI)

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