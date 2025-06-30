East Meets West: Shanghai Bridal 2025 to Showcase Unprecedented Fusion of Chinese Heritage & Global Design

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Shanghai International Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., the Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom 2025 will be held from July 16th to 18th at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Featuring 200+ exhibiting brands from 14 countries and regions and showcasing 2,000+ original new products, the exhibition promises an unparalleled celebration of bridal innovation.

Spotlight on Chinese Design: Perfectly Presenting Innovative Heritage The 2025 edition highlights the rise of Chinese bridal designers, with leading brands including WANGFENG BRIDAL, LAFINE, ST.WHITE, VIO WANG, DE GARBO, RIMA VIRA, 5'VOZ, HearGarden, Pallimo, Xiu Qipao, TianXi, and KATE LANNAR. These designers will showcase their unique fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary aesthetics.

A Global Convergence of Bridal Excellence This edition presents an unparalleled gathering of international bridal talent, forming one of China's most comprehensive showcases of overseas design. The spotlight shines on Ukrainian brand Lietta's highly anticipated China debut, alongside the Spanish Pronovias Group's complete luxury portfolio—including Pronovias, Pronovias Privée, Vera Wang for Pronovias, Atelier Pronovias, Nicole Milano, St.Patrick, WHITE ONE, and Ladybird. The global roster extends across continents with design luminaries: WONA (Ukraine's ethereal romance), Tralinh (Vietnam's cultural fusion), Natalia Romanova (Russia's regal grandeur), Eva Lendel (America's red-carpet glamour), Casablanca Bridal (classic American elegance), Yolancris (Spain's architectural designs), Ricca Sposa (Italy's artisanal craftsmanship), Dì'ào (Malaysia's tropical luxury), Korea's fashion-forward Vanilla Milla, Malanshi and Blossomveil, alongside Germany's Amelie and Turkey's Didem Kinail. Together, these visionary creators compose a cross-border symphony of design, showcasing the full spectrum of contemporary bridal innovation—from timeless elegance to avant-garde expression—while setting new benchmarks for global fashion dialogue in China's dynamic market.

Insight into Consumer Trends: Quality-Centric, Rationality Prevails, Value-for-Money is Key In the current market, bridal consumers are increasingly rational and pragmatic, with "value-for-money" becoming the core decision factor. The exhibition addresses this demand with its diverse brand matrix and product tiers: Local designer brands including DaoXu, MUZI, PERFECT, WEST SUNNY, BangYi, YUNI DESIGN ,ENJOY, TRAVIS YOUNG, and ShaLa Chinese Wear leverage deep understanding of domestic needs, flexible supply chains, and cultural resonance. They offer competitive pricing while ensuring excellent design and craftsmanship.

Makeup & Fashion Accessories: Enhance Your Bridal Style Beyond wedding dresses, the exhibition features dedicated zones for makeup artistry and fashion accessories. Renowned makeup artists and accessory designers showcase their expertise and creative collections on-site, offering brides a one-stop experience—from beauty looks to accessory styling.

Bridal Fashion Show 2025: A Fashion Gala Mark your calendars: The Bridal Fashion Show 2025 arrives July 15-17 at Hall E5 of the New International Expo Center. We've partnered with industry leaders to create a 360° immersive wonderland—featuring cutting-edge stage design and interactive light technology.

Discover global trends before anyone else as premier designers converge: • Heritage couture houses • Rising independent talents • Exclusive 2025 AW collections From timeless elegance to avant-garde silhouettes, intricate embellishments to ethereal minimalism—witness the season's most anticipated designs unveiled live.

Special appearance: A celebrated guest star will grace the event! Join us for this exclusive celebration of bridal artistry.

2025 ASIA PACIFIC CHINESE OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND STYLING ARTIST COMPETITON: Defining the Pinnacle of Asian Aesthetics Hosted by the Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom 2025, the Asia Pacific Chinese Wedding Photography Exchange Association, and the Asia Pacific Chinese Makeup & Styling Organizing Committee, the 2025 ASIA PACIFIC CHINESE OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND STYLING ARTIST COMPETITON takes place on July 17th -18th in Hall E5 . Esteemed judges including Qingqing, Yifeng, Xiaobei, Duan Hao, Li Yun, Duan Bin, Zhou Ding, YAKUP, Abu, SUMI, and Lanlan will provide expert critiques. Competitors include independent artists pushing boundaries, uniquely styled influencer MUAs, and rising stars from top makeup academies. This premier event gathers top resources, forges IP potential, empowers beauty entrepreneurs to break through boundaries.

Register Here Event Information: SHANGHAI BRIDAL FASHION SHOWROOM 2025 Date: July 16-18, 2025 Bridal Fashion Show 2025 Date: July 15-17, 2025 Venue: Hall E5, Shanghai New International Expo Centre Address: No. 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai（No.3 Entrance Hall） Organizers: Shanghai International Exhibition Management Co., Ltd.

