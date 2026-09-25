Individual educators, counsellors, and institutions across India and internationally have joined EasyShiksha's referral program since launch, earning 15–30% commission on student enrollments — including on every future purchase a referred student makes, not just their first

GURGAON, India, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyShiksha, an online education platform operated by EdSpectra Global Private Limited, today announced that its B2B Partner Network has surpassed 54 approved partners, and is opening its doors wider to educators, counsellors, coaching institutes, colleges, and organizations looking to turn their existing networks into a recurring source of income.

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The EasyShiksha B2B Partner Network, launched on earlier this month, allows partners to refer students to EasyShiksha's catalog of certification courses, online internship programs, and university-affiliated certifications, earning commission on each paid enrollment without taking on any responsibility for teaching, certification, or student support.

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Why the Program Is Drawing Early Interest

Unlike typical referral or affiliate arrangements that pay a one-time commission and end the relationship there, EasyShiksha's model is built around what the company calls lifetime attribution: once a student is linked to a partner's referral code, every future purchase that student makes — a second certification, an internship, a subscription — continues to generate commission for the original partner, indefinitely, with no need to refer that student again.

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Commission scales with volume rather than staying flat, starting at 15% for partners referring up to 100 paid students a month and rising to 30% for partners above 1,000, a structure designed to reward institutions and high-network individuals who treat referrals as an ongoing activity rather than a one-off.

"Fifty-four partners at this stage might sound modest set against where we're headed, but every one of them is someone who looked at this model and decided it was worth trying with their own students, colleagues, or network," said Sunil Sharma, CEO, EasyShiksha.

"We built this program because we believe the people who already have a student's trust — a teacher, a counsellor, an institute — are better positioned to guide them toward the right opportunity than another advertisement ever could be. Fifty-four partners in, that belief is starting to prove itself out, and we want many more people to be part of what comes next."

Who the Program Is Built For

EasyShiksha says the partner base reflects the program's intended breadth: individual educators and career counsellors with an engaged personal or professional network, alongside institutional partners such as coaching centres, colleges, and placement offices referring at higher volume. Both categories operate on identical commercial terms, with the only practical difference being the information collected during application.

The program is open to applicants both within India and internationally, with commission paid via bank transfer for India-based partners and PayPal for international partners.

How to Join

Applying to the EasyShiksha B2B Partner Network takes approximately five minutes and does not require any marketing or sales background. Applicants provide basic contact and account details, and — for India-based applicants — PAN details and, where applicable, GST registration information. Most applications are reviewed and approved within one to two business days, after which a partner's referral code and dashboard access go live immediately.

Approved partners receive access to a real-time dashboard tracking referrals, commission tier, and payout history, along with ready-to-use marketing materials, message templates, and — as of recently — a dedicated partner support contact to assist with onboarding and ongoing questions.

"Anyone who's ever been asked 'where should I learn this?' already has what it takes to be a partner," Sharma added. "You don't need to be a marketer. You just need to be someone people already trust for that kind of advice — and we'll handle everything from there."

Apply Today

Educators, counsellors, coaching institutes, colleges, and organizations interested in joining the EasyShiksha B2B Partner Network can apply at https://easyshiksha.com/b2b-partners. There is no cost to apply, and no obligation to hit any particular referral volume to remain an active partner.

About EasyShiksha

EasyShiksha is an online education platform offering certification courses, internship programs, and certifications in association with partner universities, spanning technology, business, and professional-skills subjects. EasyShiksha is operated by EdSpectra Global Private Limited.

About EdSpectra Global Private Limited

EdSpectra Global Private Limited is a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, headquartered at Gurgaon, India. EdSpectra operates EasyShiksha and maintains educational partnerships with schools, universities, and organizations through its Educational Alliances initiative.

Media Contact

Richa Sharma

Corporate Partnerships Manager

Email: richa@easyshiksha.com

Phone: +91 8178790608

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