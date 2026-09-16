EasyStack Launches EAF, an AI-Native Cloud Foundation for Enterprises

From Cloud Native to AI Native, Platform Helps Enterprises Build an AI-Ready Cloud Foundation SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyStack, an enterprise cloud and AI infrastructure software provider, today officially launched EasyStack EAF, an enterprise AI infrastructure software platform. The product will be generally available on Sept. 30, 2026. The launch is designed to help enterprises evolve from cloud-native to AI-native infrastructure and move from open cloud infrastructure to open cloud and AI infrastructure.

EAF is not designed as a simple overlay of AI components on a traditional cloud platform, the company said. Instead, it allows enterprises to smoothly extend AI capabilities on their existing cloud foundation without building separate AI infrastructure software.

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The platform provides unified management of multiple chipset architectures in one cloud and supports heterogeneous AI accelerator resources, including NVIDIA, Hygon DCU and Huawei Ascend. Through multi-layer inference optimization and virtual partitioning, EAF improves GPU utilization, tracks inference token usage, and supports policy governance and automated cross-departmental cost allocation.

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EAF offers three deployment models: single-node appliance, high-availability converged and large-scale disaggregated. These are designed to support a smooth upgrade from PoC validation to multi-tenant production inference workloads with fine-tuning features.

The platform completes EasyStack's full cloud and AI infrastructure software product portfolio. It works with the ECF cloud foundation, ECNF cloud-native platform and Cortex enterprise agentic platform to offer end-to-end delivery from infrastructure to AI business capability. EAF operationalizes mainstream open-source technologies, is licensed on a per-AI-card basis, and is not tied to specific hardware or models.

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EasyStack. "Enterprises should not have to rebuild their infrastructure software to adopt AI. EAF is designed to help them evolve from cloud-native to AI-native on a foundation they already trust, while preserving their investment in chipsets, open weights LLMs and deployment form factor." EasyStack serves more than 2,000 enterprise customers worldwide, with business spanning Southeast Asia, China, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

About EasyStack EasyStack is an enterprise cloud and AI infrastructure software provider. The company serves more than 2,000 enterprise customers worldwide, with operations spanning Southeast Asia, China, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas. Its product portfolio includes the ECF cloud foundation, ECNF cloud-native platform, Cortex enterprise agentic platform and the newly launched EAF AI infrastructure platform.

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