NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 23: EazyDiner, India's leading restaurant discovery, table booking and restaurant payments platform, hosted the Delhi edition of the EazyDiner Foodie Awards on Wednesday, 16 September 2026 at The LaLiT, New Delhi. The evening recognised the restaurants, cafes, hotels and hospitality leaders who shape how Delhi NCR eats out.

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The EazyDiner Foodie Awards are a people's choice honour. Over 850 restaurants were nominated across 102 categories, and the winners were decided by the votes of EazyDiner users. More than 3 lakh diners voted this year. Chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers, F&B entrepreneurs and food lovers from across the region came together for the night.

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Often called the Oscars of Indian dining, the EazyDiner Foodie Awards recognise every part of eating out, from hotel restaurants, buffets and Sunday brunches to cafes, bakeries, microbreweries, and neighbourhood favourites.

Honouring the people behind Delhi's hospitality

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The evening's leadership honours were presented by Kapil Chopra, Founder, EazyDiner; Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia and Country Corporate Officer, Mastercard; and Yuvraj Singh, Indian cricketer and World Champion. The honourees were:

* Deeksha Suri, Executive Director, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, was named Hospitality Trailblazer of the Year. She took the group into cities such as Ayodhya and Vrindavan and built one of hospitality's most credible inclusion programmes, opening careers to the LGBTQIA+ community, acid attack survivors and neurodivergent talent.

* Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Hotels & Resorts, received Hospitality Leader of the Year for growing a single Delhi property into a design-led luxury portfolio across India and the UK.

Bibhor Srivastava, Managing Director, ITP Media India, the home of Hotelier India, was honoured as The Voice of Hospitality for giving Indian hospitality a platform to meet, share and grow.

* Natwar Nagar, Founder, The People Network and The Job Plus, received the award for Leadership in Hospitality Workforce Development, having trained and placed thousands of young people in hospitality careers.

* Abhimanyu Lodha, General Manager, The Lodhi, New Delhi, was named General Manager of the Year. He has steered The Lodhi to a Michelin Key and back-to-back FHRAI General Manager of the Year honours.

* Atul Tiwari, Director of Operations, The Leela Palace New Delhi, was named F&B Head of the Year. A former Indian Sommelier Champion, he joined the hotel's pre-opening team in 2010 and rose from restaurant manager at MEGU to lead F&B.

* Chef Manish Sharma, Executive Chef, The Oberoi, New Delhi, was named Chef of the Year. With close to two decades at Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, he pairs classical technique with a contemporary touch while mentoring the next generation of chefs.

* Shafquat Ali, Publisher of Hospitality Horizon and CEO, Trikaya Media Group, received Editorial Excellence in Hospitality Journalism for three decades of telling the stories of Indian hospitality across India and the Gulf.

The night's headline honours

ITC Maurya, New Delhi was named Food & Beverage Hotel of the Year. For over four decades it has been Delhi's address of choice for visiting heads of state, and it is home to Bukhara, Dum Pukht and Avartana.

Restaurant Opening of the Year went to Nisaba, Chef Manish Mehrotra's first independent restaurant, set within the Humayun's Tomb Museum Complex, and to Raga, a homecoming for chef Gaggan Anand, bringing his distinctive approach to Indian food to Delhi after years of international acclaim in Bangkok. The LaLiT was named Most Inclusive Hotel Chain in India.

Delhi's legacy names had their moment too. Haldiram's received The Legacy of Indian Dining, Bikanervala was named The Pride of Indian Dining, Punjab Grill took The Nation's Favourite Indian Dining Brand, and Connaught Place institutions Kwality and United Coffee House were named The Legacy Legend of the City.

Among the hotel dining winners, Kheer at Roseate House, New Delhi was named The Best Indian Restaurant in a Hotel, where regional Indian cooking is served with a lighter, contemporary hand in one of the capital's quietest luxury dining rooms.

Farmers Basket at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity took The Best Sunday Brunch, a long, unhurried afternoon of live counters and global spreads that has become a weekend fixture for Aerocity regulars.

And MEGU at The Leela Palace, New Delhi won The Best Japanese Restaurant in a Hotel, bringing precise sushi, robata and Japanese fine dining to a room built around its signature Buddha and bell.

A word from EazyDiner

Speaking at the awards, Kapil Chopra, Founder, EazyDiner, said, "The EazyDiner Foodie Awards belong to Delhi's diners. Every winner tonight was chosen by the people who book the tables, bring their families and keep coming back. This year's nominees show how much range the city has, from Kwality and United Coffee House to legendary chains like Haldiram’s and Punjab Grill that everyone is talking about. To every chef, restaurateur and hotelier here tonight, thank you for giving Delhi so many reasons to dine out."

Partners

The EazyDiner Foodie Awards 2026, Delhi edition, was made possible by Hospitality Partner The LaLiT, New Delhi; Associate Partners UNOX, BMW Bird Automotive and Byufuel; and Experience Partners Johnnie Walker, Grover Vineyards, Bad Monkey and Lion Brewery.

EazyDiner Foodie Awards 2026, Delhi NCR: the winners

Leadership and special honours

Hospitality Trailblazer of the Year: Deeksha Suri, Executive Director, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group

Hospitality Leader of the Year: Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Hotels & Resorts

The Voice of Hospitality: Bibhor Srivastava, Managing Director, ITP Media India

Leadership in Hospitality Workforce Development: Natwar Nagar, Founder, The People Network & The Job Plus

General Manager of the Year: Abhimanyu Lodha, General Manager, The Lodhi, New Delhi

F&B Head of the Year: Atul Tiwari, Director of Operations, The Leela Palace New Delhi

Chef of the Year: Chef Manish Sharma, Executive Chef, The Oberoi, New Delhi

Editorial Excellence in Hospitality Journalism: Shafquat Ali, Publisher, Hospitality Horizon, and CEO, Trikaya Media Group

Food & Beverage Hotel of the Year: ITC Maurya, New Delhi

Restaurant Opening of the Year: Nisaba, Humayun's Tomb Museum Complex, New Delhi; Raga, Windsor Place, New Delhi

Most Inclusive Hotel Chain in India: The LaLiT, New Delhi

Ambassador of Taste: namasteyculture, New Delhi

The Authentic Indian Plate: Masaldani, Aditya Ancora, Noida

Best Hotel dining

The Best Indian Restaurant in a Hotel: The Great Kabab Factory, Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi Airport; Kheer, Roseate House, New Delhi

The Best Sunday Brunch: Farmers Basket, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

The Best European Cuisine in a Hotel: San Gimignano, The Imperial, New Delhi

The Best Cocktail Bar in a Hotel: The Brewhouse, Radisson Gurugram, Sohna Road City Center; Lyrah Alfresco Bar, Trident, Gurgaon

The Best Luxury Buffet in a Hotel: K3, JW Marriott Aerocity, New Delhi

The Best Vegetarian Buffet in a Hotel: 64/6, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Ghaziabad

The Best Asian Cuisine in a Hotel: Erawaan, The Claridges, New Delhi; OKO, The LaLiT, New Delhi

The Best Chinese Restaurant in a Hotel: Shang Palace, Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi

The Best Japanese Restaurant in a Hotel: MEGU, The Leela Palace, New Delhi

The Best All-Day Dining Restaurant in a Hotel: Spectra, The Leela Ambience, Gurugram; The One, Le Meridien, New Delhi

The Best Italian Restaurant in a Hotel: Cena Pranzo- Italian Eatery, Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon; La Piazza, Hyatt Regency, New Delhi

The Best Cafe in a Hotel: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin, Gurgaon; Latest Recipe, Le Meridien, Gurgaon

The Best South Indian Restaurant in a Hotel: Dakshin, Sheraton, New Delhi

The Best Pan-Asian Restaurant in a Hotel: 32 East, The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, New Delhi

The Best Debutant Restaurant in a Hotel: Tyde, The Park, New Delhi; Del One, WelcomHotel Dwarka, New Delhi

The Best Rooftop Bar Experience in a Hotel: The Flying Trunk, Novotel City Centre, Delhi NCR

The Family Favourite Buffet: SXVIII, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida; Level 2, Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar

The Family Favourite Hotel Dining: Singh Sahib, Eros Hotel, Nehru Place

The Best Contemporary Buffet: Cafe NH8, Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar; DKK - Dilli Kanteen Kitchen, The Grand, New Delhi

The Best High-Energy Restobar: Romeo Lane, Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon

The Ultimate Corporate Table: Ssence, The Suryaa Hotel, New Delhi; Asia Alive, DoubleTree by Hilton, Gurugram

Restaurants, breweries and cafes

The Pride of Indian Dining: Bikanervala, Multiple outlets

The Legacy of Indian Dining: Haldiram's, Multiple outlets

The Nation's Favourite Indian Dining Brand: Punjab Grill, Multiple outlets

The Legacy Legend of the City: Kwality, Connaught Place; United Coffee House, Connaught Place

The Best Indian Restaurant: Karigari by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Janpath, Connaught Place; SILQ, Chanakyapuri

The Best Modern Indian Restaurant: Anardana, Delhi NCR

The Best North Indian Restaurant: Daryaganj, Delhi NCR; Desi Vibes, Delhi NCR

The Best South Indian Restaurant: Dasaprakash, Delhi NCR

The Best Regional Cuisine Restaurant: At Majlis, Sector 104, Noida; Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen, Cyber Hub, Gurugram

The Best Coastal Cuisine Restaurant: Sanadige at Malcha, Chanakyapuri

The Best Trendsetter Restaurant: Qavalli, Delhi NCR

Most Celebrated Culinary Restaurant: MKT, Chanakya Mall, New Delhi; Havemore, Delhi NCR

The Best Artistic Dining Experience: Arts Room, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

The Best All-Day Dining: Under The Neem, Sector 80, Gurugram; On Kourse All Day Dining, Karma Lakelands, Manesar

The Best Multicuisine Restaurant: Gola Sizzler, Delhi NCR

The Best Asian Restaurant: Kylin Experience, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida

The Best Pan Asian Restaurant: Mamagoto, Delhi NCR; YouMee, Delhi NCR

The Best Chinese Restaurant: Nanking, Vasant Kunj; P.F. Chang's, Delhi NCR

Most Loved Chinese Restaurant Chain: Berco's, Multiple outlets

The Best Japanese Restaurant: EBISU Fine Japanese Cuisine, Delhi NCR; INJA, New Friends Colony, South Delhi

The Best Thai Restaurant: Nara Thai, Golf Course Road, Gurugram; Easy Tiger by Boraan Thai, The Kitchens, Gurugram

The Best Sushi in Town: Sticky Rice, Delhi NCR

The Best Ramen in Town: Kampai, Aerocity

The Best Italian Restaurant: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Mehrauli, South Delhi; Andrea's Eatery, Select Citywalk, Saket

The Best European Restaurant: Vicoli, Global Foyer Mall, Gurugram

The Best Mediterranean Restaurant: The Fio Table, The Kitchens, Gurugram

The Best Vegetarian Restaurant: Annyatra, RCube Monad, Rajouri Garden; Unico, Global Foyer Mall, Gurugram

The Best Vegetarian Family Chain: Indus Flavour (Proudly Vegetarian), Multiple outlets

The Best Vegan Restaurant: Greenr Cafe, Delhi NCR

The Best Buffet Restaurant: The Barbeque Times, Delhi NCR; Pirates of Grill Grande, Delhi NCR

The Best Barbeque Chain: Themis Barbecue House, Multiple outlets

Most Romantic Restaurant: QLA, Mehrauli, South Delhi; House of Migo, Sector 143, Noida

The Best Themed Restaurant: Matram, Reliance Mall, Dwarka; Ilios, Delhi NCR

The Best Social Dining Experience: Nukkad Cafe and Bar, Multiple outlets

The Best Debutant Restaurant: By The Bay, Pacific Mall, NSP

The Best Cafe: Laidback Cafe, Delhi NCR; Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi NCR

Most Loved Coffee Spot: Barista Coffee, Multiple outlets

The Best Breakfast Spot in Town: Chaileela, Sector 104, Noida; Veedu Southern Kitchen, Galleria Market, Gurugram

The Best Desserts in Town: Paul, Delhi NCR

The Best Baker in Town: Harajuku Bakehouse, Multiple outlets

The Best Pizza in Town: PizzaExpress, Delhi NCR; Jamie's Pizzeria, Vegas Mall, Dwarka

The Best Gourmet Pizza: Tossin Pizza, Multiple outlets

The Best Pizzeria & BBQ: TBSP - Tablespoon, Multiple outlets

The Best Burger in Town: Chili's, Delhi NCR; Plats, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi

The Best Bar in Town: Clock Tower, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

The Best Cocktail Bar: Whisky Samba, Horizon Center, Gurugram

The Best Mixology Concept: Grammie, R.K. Puram, New Delhi

The Best Speakeasy Bar: Soda Shopp, Hauz Khas, South Delhi

The Best Experiential Bar: Japonico, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

The Best Innovative Bar: She's Here, Gurgaon

The Best Themed Bar: Tubata, Pitampura, North Delhi

The Best Lounge Bar: Mayfair, Sector 13, Dwarka; Naarma, Epicuria Mall, Nehru Place

The Best Rooftop Restobar: Potions, Mehrauli, South Delhi; Koca, Golf Avenue 42, Gurgaon

The Best in Nightlife: Lord of the Drinks, Connaught Place; Rubarru Gardens, Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

The Best Casual Drink & Dine Restaurant: Social, Multiple outlets; TGI Friday's, Multiple outlets

Super Hangout Spot: One8 Commune, Delhi NCR

Gen Z's Hot Pick: Covah - The Cavern, Sector 43, Gurugram

The Best of Gigs & Events: The Piano Man, Delhi NCR; Ministry of Beer, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

The Best Debutant Bar: The Drop - Coffee & Cocktails, Hauz Khas, South Delhi

The Best Microbrewery: Downtown, Delhi NCR

The Crowd's Favourite Microbrewery: Fort City Brewing, Hauz Khas; ASUR: Microbrewery & Kitchen, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

Emerging Brewery in Town: Brewtally Honest, Connaught Place; Zythos Loft Bar and Brew, Entertainland Mall, Gurugram

The Best Beer on Tap: The Beer Cafe, Multiple outlets; Open Tap, Sohna Road, Gurugram

About EazyDiner

EazyDiner is India's leading dining discovery, table booking and restaurant payments platform. Founded by a team of top chefs, hoteliers and food experts, it helps diners discover the right restaurant, book a table in seconds and save on the bill at 40,000+ restaurants across 150+ cities in India and the UAE. Diners can pay their bill in the app with PayEazy and use 425+ credit and debit card offers, while EazyDiner Prime members get guaranteed 25% off at 2,000+ premium restaurants and cafes.

Book a table at any of this year's winners on EazyDiner: www.eazydiner.com

Source: www.eazydiner.com/food-trends/eazydiner-foodie-awards-2026-delhi-full-winners-list

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