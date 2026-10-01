Ebix brings technology expertise to next-generation digital insurance data solutions

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Ebix, a global provider of AI-driven, API-first digital insurance marketplaces and financial platforms, brought its insurance technology expertise to an industry initiative focused on the future of customer-controlled insurance data at the NeoProEd Insurance Conclave 2026 in GIFT City. The initiative, “The Insurance Passport for the Customer,” was undertaken as a Capstone project under the Insurtech Professional Program (IPP), jointly run by GIFT International FinTech Institute (GIFT iFi) and NeoProEd, with participating teams presenting their final solutions at the conclave on September 26.

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- Capstone challenged participants to design a customer-controlled digital insurance passport bringing together policies, coverage gaps, renewals, claims and benefits

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- Ebix’s technology team mentored participating teams on data flows, API design, interoperability, consent architecture and security

- Final solutions were presented at the NeoProEd Insurance Conclave 2026 in GIFT City

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Ebix's technology team supported the participating teams through a dedicated virtual guidance session ahead of the final presentations, bringing experience from its insurance technology platforms including PlacingHub, ExposureHub and EbixONE. The engagement focused on the practical technology considerations behind interoperable insurance data, including data flows, API design, consent architecture and security, while helping teams assess how their concepts could translate into viable solutions.

The project focused on a growing challenge for the insurance ecosystem: how customers can access and control their insurance data across multiple policies, products and insurers, while enabling that information to move securely across the ecosystem. Participating teams explored the concept of a digital insurance passport that could bring together active policies, coverage gaps, upcoming renewals, nominees, claims history and unused benefits through a single interface, supported by a consent layer aligned with India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and the Account Aggregator framework.

Gagan Sethi, CEO, Ebix Technologies, said, “Insurance is increasingly becoming a connected, data-driven ecosystem, but the ability to move information securely and meaningfully across stakeholders while keeping customers in control remains an important part of that evolution. Our engagement with the teams gave us an opportunity to bring a practical technology perspective to this challenge, particularly around interoperability, consent and security. The quality of thinking we saw demonstrated the potential for technology and industry collaboration to address some of the more complex challenges facing insurance.”

The final solutions were presented to a joint faculty panel from IPP and GIFT iFi, with teams assessed on the quality of their solutions and user experience, business and regulatory feasibility, clarity of the customer journey, pilot readiness and the quality of their final presentations.

Yashesh Sampat, Co-Founder, NeoProEd, said, “The Insurance Passport project brought together technology, regulation and customer experience around a question that will become increasingly important as insurance becomes more connected. Having Ebix contribute its technology and implementation perspective helped the teams think beyond the concept and consider how interoperability, consent and security would work in practice. This kind of engagement between industry and emerging talent is central to building capabilities for the next phase of India's insurance ecosystem.”

The collaboration comes as GIFT City continues to develop as a hub for insurance, reinsurance and fintech activity, with technology and digital infrastructure playing an increasingly important role in the evolution of India's insurance ecosystem. Ebix's participation builds on its broader engagement with India's insurance technology market and its digital insurance platforms.

About Ebix

Ebix operates AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces that power commerce across insurance, fintech and health industries worldwide. Its exchanges and platforms span health, life, and property & casualty insurance, risk and compliance management, fintech, and health content and wellness solutions.

In insurance, Ebix provides digital exchanges across the insurance value chain, connecting brokers, MGAs, carriers, reinsurers, TPAs, employers and other market participants. Its Property & Casualty capabilities span distribution, quoting, placement, binding, policy administration, settlement and exposure management.

Through its services division, Ebix also delivers solutions in payments, forex, travel and education under established global brands including EbixCash, Via.com, Mercury, Zillious and Delphi. Operating from 12+ countries, Ebix serves clients across more than 40 nations.

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