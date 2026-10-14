ECCELLENZA – THE ARTISANS OF ITALIAN STYLE TO BRING CONTEMPORARY ITALIAN FASHION TO LAKMĒ FASHION WEEK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FASHION DESIGN COUNCIL OF INDIA (FDCI)

Presented by the Italian Trade Agency in collaboration with Confartigianato and the Fashion Design Council of India, the showcase will bring together Avant Toi, LeoDean and UNBREAKIT in a celebration of Italian craftsmanship and contemporary design

New Delhi, 13 October 2026: Celebrating the artistry, craftsmanship and evolving spirit of Italian fashion, Eccellenza – The artisans of Italian Style, presented by the Italian Trade Agency in collaboration with Confartigianato, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and the Embassy of Italy in India, is set to bring together three distinctive Italian labels, Avant Toi, LeoDean and UNBREAKIT, at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, on 17 October 2026 at Taj Palace, New Delhi at 12PM. The showcase will highlight the creative exchange between India and Italy, bringing together experimental textiles, Mediterranean-inspired dressing and artistic expression through three distinct perspectives on contemporary Italian design.

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Moving between material innovation, effortless sophistication and expressive design, the upcoming showcase will reflect the diversity of Italian fashion and its enduring relationship with craftsmanship. Each label will present its own interpretation of modern luxury, where traditional techniques meet contemporary silhouettes, unexpected textures and a distinct sense of individuality.

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Avant Toi will present ‘Traces of Memory’, a collection inspired by the ancient Salt Roads connecting the Mediterranean coast to the Alps. Drawing from landscapes shaped by wind, salt and time, the collection explores material experimentation through unconventional dyeing techniques, textured knitwear and an earthy, nature-inspired palette. Lightweight cashmere gauzes, cotton ribbon yarns, mouliné knits, floral raffia embroidery and basketry-inspired weaves will come together with raw-cut fabrics and delicate crochet details. Salt-dyed textiles, time-worn toile de Jouy prints and Provençal-inspired florals further reflect the label's distinctive approach to craftsmanship, where imperfections and artistic treatments become an integral part of the design language.

LeoDean will introduce a contemporary Mediterranean sensibility with its inaugural Spring/Summer 2027 collection, ‘The Uniform of the Modern Mediterranean Nomad’. Inspired by a woman who moves effortlessly between cities and coastlines, the collection captures the understated elegance of destinations ranging from Florence and Milan to Capri, Ibiza and Saint-Tropez. Relaxed yet precise silhouettes, tactile fabrics and considered construction define a wardrobe designed to transition seamlessly from travel and daytime engagements to evening occasions. Combining technical and natural fabrics of Italian origin with distinctive finishes, the collection presents a refined approach to resort-to-city dressing, balancing functionality, versatility and quiet luxury.

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UNBREAKIT will bring its distinctive art-led approach to the runway, combining expressive prints, individualistic silhouettes and Italian craftsmanship. Founded in Milan by artist Silvano Negri, with Giorgia Both leading the label's seasonal design direction, UNBREAKIT explores the relationship between visual art and clothing, transforming artistic expression into wearable creations. Produced in Italy using locally sourced materials, the pieces reflect the label's emphasis on individuality, original artwork and a creative approach to dressing, where each garment becomes an extension of the wearer's personality.

Antonietta Baccanari, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency, Embassy of Italy, said, “The Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with Confartigianato and camera Showroom Milano along with FDCI, is proud to present Eccellenza - The Artisans of Italian Style on 17th October at Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 in partnership with FDCI. Featuring Avant Toi, LeoDean and UnbreakIT, the showcase celebrates contemporary Italian fashion and the excellence of Made in Italy. Italy and India share a rich heritage of craftsmanship and handmade artistry, and this showcase brings these traditions together, creating a meaningful dialogue between our two cultures and opening new possibilities for collaboration in fashion and design.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), said, “Italy has a remarkable legacy of craftsmanship and design. Eccellenza - The artisans of Italian Style will bring that heritage to the runway through three distinct creative perspectives. Collaborations such as these play an important role in strengthening creative exchange between India and Italy, and we look forward to presenting these labels at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. I would like to thank the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the team at ITA for taking steps to make this collaboration happen.”

Bringing together three individual yet complementary design philosophies, Eccellenza - The artisans of Italian Style will celebrate the evolving language of Italian fashion, where artisanal expertise, innovation and creative expression continue to shape contemporary luxury. Scheduled for 17 October 2026 at Taj Palace, New Delhi, the showcase will offer a platform for cultural and creative exchange between India and Italy at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

For media queries, please contact:

Lakmē

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Reliance

Brand Talk Communications

Ruchita Marda

ruchita.marda@unilever.com

Ritika Vadehra

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media@fdci.org

Ritika Khandelwal

ritikakhandelwal01996@gmail.com

Ruhani Singh Mann

ruhanimann@brandtalkindia.com

Shimona Dargan

shimonadargan@brandtalkindia.com

About House of Lakmē :

The House of Lakmē, is India’s no.1 colour cosmetics and leading premium skincare brand from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The brand has been the pioneer of the make up and colour cosmetics in India since 1952 with 1000+ SKUs that push the trendsetting envelope of beauty and fashion. Combining international cosmetic technology with an in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer’s needs, the House of Lakmē offers a comprehensive beauty experience through its extensive product portfolio, for fashionistas to embrace beauty unapologetically.

For further information, log on to: House Of Lakmē

About Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI):

A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the ‘Make in India’ label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, whose heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts. For more information, please visit: www.fdci.org

About Reliance Brands:

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Armani Caffe, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Raghavendra Rathore, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm, Zegna. RBL today operates 1,621 doors split into 934 stores and 687 shop-in-shops in India. In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown designer brands besides acquiring the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys. Globally, Hamleys has 191 stores across 14 countries.

For more information, please visit: https://relianceretail.com/partner-brands.html

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