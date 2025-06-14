DT
Home / Business / ECE Industries Ltd, BIRLA GROUP Honoured with '80 years of Excellence' by ETNow.in REALTY CONCLAVE &amp; AWARDS 2025

ECE Industries Ltd, BIRLA GROUP Honoured with '80 years of Excellence' by ETNow.in REALTY CONCLAVE & AWARDS 2025

ANI
Updated At : 06:15 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
PNN

New Delhi [India], June 14: ECE Industries Limited, a division of the prestigious Birla Group, was recently honoured with 80 years of Excellence by ETNow.in REALTY CONCLAVE & AWARDS 2025.

The event took place on June 12that the Taj Palace, New Delhi. The award was presented by Rohit Chadda, President & COO, Times Network & Anand Kumar, Chairman, Delhi RERA.

Mridul Rastogi, Vice President (VP), ECE ELEVATORS - BIRLA GROUP said, "I am truly honoured to receive this prestigious award and I am thankful to ET Now for this recognition."

Commenting on this achievement, Anita Dobhal, Marketing Head, ECE ELEVATORS-BIRLA GROUP said,

"I am honoured to receive the prestigious '80 Years of Excellence' Award at the ET NOW Realty Conclave & Awards 2025. This marks the second consecutive award for my company during my tenure of just 3.5 years, reflecting hardcore marketing strategies and brand positioning.

I extend my sincere gratitude to ET NOW for this esteemed recognition. On behalf of the entire ECE Industries Limited, BIRLA GROUP, I deeply appreciate this acknowledgement of our collective efforts. I would also like to express my heartfelt thanks to Mr. Rohit Chadda, President & COO, Times Network and Mr. Anand Kumar, Chairman, Delhi RERA for presenting this award.

A special appreciation goes to Mr. Rizvi, Founder & Chairman, OneXtel Communication Group, whose visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the path forward.

It is a privilege to be part of an organization that has redefined industry standards through a commitment to innovation and progress. From the era of epic ad "Bhul Na Jana ECE Bulb Lana", as we celebrate this milestone, we remain dedicated to #ElevateToSmart, an era of technology, innovation & AI, embracing the future of intelligent solutions and continued excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

