ECLGS 5.0 crosses 4.11 lakh guarantees, provides Rs 1.55 lakh crore support to firms affected by West Asia war

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) has issued more than 4.11 lakh guarantees worth over Rs 1.55 lakh crore to businesses affected by the West Asia geopolitical situation.

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The scheme has overwhelmingly benefited India’s small business sector, with 98 per cent of all guarantees issued have benefited MSMEs. While about 82 per cent of the total guaranteed amount is also towards MSMEs.

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It is designed to provide risk mitigation for lending institutions to provide additional credit to borrowers, thereby helping businesses to tide over cash-flow disruptions and sustain operations.

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The scheme has allowed financial institutions to lend more confidently, ensuring liquidity reaches the needy sectors by extending 100 per cent guarantee coverage to additional loans of MSMEs and 90 per cent to other business segments.

Furthermore, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has led a structured outreach campaign across the country. For instance, phase 1 was completed during the period of May 20, 2026, to June 6, 2026, across nine locations, conducted through State Level Bankers' Committees (SLBCs).

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It saw the active participation from the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC), PSB Alliance, banks, industry associations and enterprises.

While phase 2 is currently underway at 10 locations, 4 have been completed. These outreach programmes are intended to ensure that eligible borrowers are aware of the scheme and are able to access its benefits, while Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) are equipped to facilitate its effective implementation.

The results from ECLGS 5.0 reflect the government's continued commitment to building a resilient, responsive credit ecosystem.

As the scheme evolves and outreach expands, it is expected to further strengthen liquidity support for businesses including MSMEs and enable entrepreneurs to meet their liquidity needs in the times of external challenges.