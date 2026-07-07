ECLGS 5.0 mobilises Rs 1.55 lakh crore guaranteed amount; MSMEs secure 98% of guarantees

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The recently launched Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 has rapidly deployed critical liquidity across the Indian business ecosystem, recording over 4.11 lakh guarantees with the total guaranteed amount surging past Rs 1.55 lakh crore.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Finance, the intervention has overwhelmingly supported smaller enterprises, with micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) securing 98 per cent of the total guarantees issued by number.

Advertisement

Approved by the Union Cabinet on May 5, 2026, the temporary credit facility aims to insulate domestic businesses from cash-flow disruptions triggered by the ongoing geopolitical situation in West Asia. By offering high-tier risk mitigation, the government expects to sustain corporate operations and maintain credit momentum despite brewing global headwinds.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry, the operational metrics highlight strong early momentum for the scheme.

"Since launch, 4,11,497 guarantees have been issued under ECLGS 5.0, with the guaranteed amount reaching to Rs 1,55,229 crore -- a sign of the scheme's rapid absorption across the lending ecosystem," the Ministry of Finance stated.

Advertisement

The design of the scheme intentionally places smaller units at the core of its operational framework. Beyond capturing nearly the entire volume of credit guarantees, MSMEs also accounted for 82 per cent of the total quantum of funds sanctioned under the program.

Financial institutions extended credit more confidently under the revised mandate, which provides 100 per cent guarantee coverage on additional loans to MSMEs and 90 per cent coverage to other business categories.

"The scheme is designed to provide risk mitigation for lending institutions to provide additional credit to borrowers, thereby helping businesses to tide over cash-flow disruptions and sustain operations," the report noted.

To ensure the credit reaches intended beneficiaries uniformly, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) initiated a multi-phase nationwide outreach campaign. The first phase, which concluded between May 20 and June 6, 2026, covered nine locations through State Level Bankers' Committees (SLBCs) with active participation from the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC), the PSB Alliance, banks, and local industry associations.

The second phase is currently active across ten additional locations, with four distinct regional drives already concluded.

The targeted awareness campaigns aim to brief eligible borrowers on compliance rules while preparing Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) to handle the surge in credit requests.

"These outreach programmes are intended to ensure that eligible borrowers are aware of the Scheme and are able to access its benefits, while Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) are equipped to facilitate its effective implementation," the Ministry added.

As the scheme evolves and outreach expands, the Ministry expects to further strengthen liquidity support for businesses including MSMEs and enable entrepreneurs to meet their liquidity needs in the times of external challenges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)