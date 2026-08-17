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Home / Business / Eco Gadgets Raises Seed Funding from Amity Technology Incubator to Build Consumer-to-Retailer Platform for Used Electronics

Eco Gadgets Raises Seed Funding from Amity Technology Incubator to Build Consumer-to-Retailer Platform for Used Electronics

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ANI
Updated At : 03:38 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], August 17: Eco Gadgets Eservices Pvt. Ltd., a consumer-to-retailer platform enabling customers to sell their old electronics, today announced it has raised seed funding from Amity Technology Incubator, the startup incubation arm of Amity Group. The funding amount is undisclosed.

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Launched in August 2025, Eco Gadgets is building infrastructure to make selling used electronics simple, transparent, and trustworthy for consumers. The platform connects consumers looking to sell old devices directly with verified retailers, ensuring fair pricing, data security, and responsible recycling.

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Commenting on receiving the seed funding, Ankit Saraf, Founder & CEO, Eco Gadgets, said:

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"Getting seed funding from a large technology group like Amity Technology Incubator within few months of starting up is a strong validation of the problem we're solving. India's used electronics market is massive but highly unorganised. At Eco Gadgets, we're creating the rails for consumers to sell their old devices with confidence. This funding helps us accelerate our mission to keep e-waste out of landfills and extend the life of electronics."

Saraf previously co-founded Yaantra, a leading smartphone refurbishing platform acquired by Flipkart in 2022, and served as Director at Flipkart's Recommerce category until 2025.

India generates over 1.6 million tonnes of e-waste annually, with formal recycling rates below 30%. Eco Gadgets aims to extend device lifecycles through reuse and responsible recycling while providing consumers with a safe channel to unlock value from old electronics.

Amity Technology Incubator said:

"Eco Gadgets addresses a critical gap in India's circular economy with a clear consumer-first approach. Ankit brings proven experience in scaling recommerce platforms. We're excited to support Eco Gadgets as they build the trusted layer for India's used electronics ecosystem."

Key Details:

1. Founded: August 2025

2. Model: Consumer-to-retailer platform for used electronics

3. Focus: Enabling customers to sell old smartphones, AC, TV, laptops, and other electronics to verified retailers

4. Use of Funds: Technology development, operations scaling, brand awareness, and team expansion.

Ojasvi Babbar, CEO, Amity Technology Incubator, commented:

"Eco Gadgets is tackling a critical environmental and economic challenge with the right mix of technology, operational rigor, and category experience. Ankit has built and scaled this space before. We believe Eco Gadgets will play a key role in formalising India's circular economy for electronics and we are proud to back them at the seed stage."

About Amity Technology Incubator

Amity Technology Incubator, backed by Amity Group, supports early-stage startups in technology, sustainability, and social impact through capital, mentorship, and market access.

About Eco Gadgets

Founded in August 2025 by Ankit Saraf, Eco Gadgets Eservices Pvt. Ltd. is a consumer-to-retailer platform for used electronics. The company enables customers to sell their old devices to a network of verified retailers, with a focus on trust, transparency, and environmental impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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