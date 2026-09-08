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Home / Business / EcoHaven Furniture Honoured at IGA 2026, Felicitated by Ajay Devgn

EcoHaven Furniture Honoured at IGA 2026, Felicitated by Ajay Devgn

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ANI
Updated At : 01:42 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: EcoHaven Furniture has been honoured with the prestigious “Luxury Sustainable Furniture Brand of the Year 2026” at the International Glory Awards 2026, recognising its distinctive approach to combining premium outdoor luxury with sustainability and innovative material solutions.

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Built around its philosophy of “Timeless Outdoor Luxury with Sustainable Wood Plastic,” EcoHaven transforms post-consumer plastic waste into durable, weather-resistant sustainable wood-plastic lumber and furniture. Its product range spans folding chairs, lounge furniture, benches, tables and outdoor sets, while its sustainable polymer wood is also designed for applications including decking, flooring, pergolas, facades and wall panelling.

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The prestigious award was presented at the International Glory Awards 2026 in Mumbai, with Padma Shri Ajay Devgn gracing the occasion as Chief Guest and felicitating the award winner.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for EcoHaven as it continues to demonstrate how luxury, functionality and environmental responsibility can coexist, turning waste into thoughtfully designed products for modern outdoor living.

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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