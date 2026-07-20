Ecole Globale Excels at CBSE Examination

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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 20: Ecole Globale International Girls' School, a leading Girls Boarding School in India, and one of the reputed International Schools in India, has announced the results of the CBSE Board Examinations 2026, with students of both Class X and Class XII recording strong academic performance. The school reported a Class X average of 85.5% and a Class XII average of 87.86%, with several students securing scores above 90 percent across both grades.

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Among the Class X students, Avika Singhla emerged as the topper with 95.6%, followed by Ashmi Singh Rathore with 95% and Saarvika Singh with 94.6%. In Class XII, Iba Nasim Shaikh secured the highest score with 95.2%, while Jocelyn Kangabam and Joram Ampu followed with 95% and 94.6%, respectively.

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A total of 45 students appeared for the Class X examination. According to the school, 34 percent of the students secured aggregate scores above 90 percent, while eight perfect scores were recorded across different subjects.

In Class XII, 47 students appeared for the examination. The school reported that twelve students secured aggregate scores of 90 percent and above, while nine perfect subject scores were achieved across different disciplines.

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According to the school, the results reflect the outcome of structured academic planning implemented throughout the academic session. These included periodic assessments, revision schedules, remedial support, individual mentoring, and academic progress monitoring aimed at supporting students during board examination preparation.

The school stated that faculty members worked closely with students through regular feedback, subject-specific interventions, and personalised guidance to strengthen conceptual understanding and examination readiness.

The academic programme also incorporated technology-enabled learning, experiential classroom practices, interdisciplinary teaching approaches, and inquiry-based learning to support curriculum delivery. These initiatives were complemented by continuous assessment and mentoring throughout the academic year, reinforcing the institution's standing among International Schools in India.

In addition to academics, students participated in sports, leadership initiatives, cultural activities, community engagement programmes, innovation projects, and national and international competitions as part of the school's co-curricular framework.

Commenting on the results, Varun Kumar, Academic Head, Ecole Globale International Girls' School, said:

"The CBSE 2026 results reflect the sustained efforts of our students, teachers, parents, and the entire school community. Consistent academic support, structured preparation, and collaborative learning have contributed significantly to these outcomes. We congratulate all our students on their achievements and wish them success in their future academic pursuits."

The school stated that it will continue to strengthen its academic support systems while maintaining a balanced approach that integrates classroom learning with co-curricular development and student well-being.

The CBSE 2026 results mark another academic milestone for the institution, with students demonstrating consistent performance across Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams. The school extended its congratulations to the graduating Class X and Class XII students and acknowledged the contribution of teachers and parents in supporting their academic journey.

For more information, visit: https://www.ecoleglobale.com/

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