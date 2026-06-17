Ecomak Develops Community Water Reservoir Under Rural CSR Initiative

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Access to water continues to remain a major challenge across several rural regions in India, particularly in areas where seasonal conditions and geographical limitations affect daily availability. In parts of the Bhor region near Pune, residents have historically depended on distant water sources for household and agricultural requirements, often spending several hours each day collecting water for basic needs.

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In an effort to address this challenge, Ecomak has undertaken the development of a community water reservoir under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in the Bhor region of Pune district. The project was implemented to improve access to water for local residents and support both domestic and agricultural usage in the surrounding area.

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The initiative included the construction, erection, and maintenance of the reservoir with the objective of creating a more reliable and accessible water source for the community. According to local observations following the implementation of the project, dependence on long-distance travel for daily water collection has reduced significantly.

For many families in the village, the lack of nearby water access had a direct impact on everyday life. Women were often responsible for collecting water for household use, requiring substantial physical effort and consuming a large portion of the day. In several cases, this reduced the time available for income-generating activities and other household responsibilities.

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Children in the region were also affected by the challenge of water accessibility. Time spent accompanying family members or travelling to collect water frequently interfered with school attendance and reduced time available for studies and educational activities.

Following the implementation of the reservoir, residents in the area have experienced improved access to water within closer proximity to the village. Ecomak stated that dependence on long-distance travel for water collection has reduced. The company further indicated improved time availability for women and households, greater continuity in school attendance among children, and enhanced support for agricultural activities in the surrounding region.

The project forms part of Ecomak's CSR activities focused on community development and access to essential infrastructure. Alongside its industrial operations, the company has identified Education, Water, and Sports among its areas of social responsibility engagement.

The company stated that its CSR initiatives are aimed at supporting long-term community development through practical and locally relevant interventions. Water accessibility projects remain an important area of focus in rural regions where infrastructure limitations continue to affect day-to-day life.

Mrs. Jankee Kadam, Director - Ecomak, said:

"The objective of this initiative was to support a practical solution to a local challenge identified within the community. Access to water influences multiple aspects of daily life, and the project was undertaken to support long-term community requirements."

About Ecomak

Ecomak operates in the industrial and environmental engineering sector and delivers air pollution control solutions, process equipment, along with EPC and turnkey projects across India and international markets. The company has experience across more than 33 industrial sectors and has executed projects in over 40 countries during its more than three decades of operations.

As industries increasingly align business growth with social responsibility initiatives, projects focused on rural infrastructure and water accessibility continue to gain importance in supporting sustainable community development across India.

Website: https://ecomak.in/

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