Ecomak Marks 33rd Foundation Day, Announces Progress on New Chakan Manufacturing Facility

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Ecomak marked its 33rd Foundation Day on June 13 at Spice Court, Baner, bringing together employees and their families to commemorate the milestone and reflect on its growth over the past three decades. During the event, the company also shared updates on its upcoming manufacturing facility at Chakan, which is currently under development.

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The foundation day celebration served as both a milestone event and a platform for leadership to outline the company's future direction. Alongside reviewing its 33-year journey, Ecomak highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen manufacturing capabilities to support future business growth.

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A key announcement during the event was the progress of Ecomak's new manufacturing facility in Chakan. According to the company, the upcoming facility is expected to strengthen its production capabilities and support future project execution requirements across sectors served by the organization.

The event commenced with an inaugural ceremony attended by the company's leadership, followed by addresses from the Managing Director and Directors of Ecomak. During the leadership session, the management reflected on the company's journey, operational growth, and evolving capabilities in industrial and environmental engineering.

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The Managing Director thanked employees and their families for their continued contribution to the company's progress over the years. The address highlighted the role of employee commitment, technical expertise, and teamwork in supporting the organization's growth. The leadership also spoke about the importance of innovation and adaptability as the company continues to expand its capabilities.

The Directors also addressed the gathering and acknowledged the role played by employees and their families in supporting Ecomak's long-term growth journey. The leadership emphasized that sustained progress over three decades has been driven by collective effort and consistent execution.

As part of the celebration, Ecomak organized employee recognition and award distribution ceremonies to acknowledge individual and team contributions. Awards were presented across categories, including Long Service, Ecomak STAR, and One Team, One Goal.

The recognition ceremony highlighted employees who have contributed through long-term service, performance, collaboration, and commitment to organizational objectives. The company stated that such initiatives are intended to recognize contributions that support operational excellence and team alignment.

The event also included employee engagement activities, team interactions, cultural performances, and group celebrations involving employees and their families.

Suhas Jagtap - Head of Sales, Ecomak said:

"The Foundation Day celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the company's journey and acknowledge the people who have contributed to it. As Ecomak enters its next phase of growth, the focus remains on strengthening capabilities, supporting innovation, and building for the future."

About Ecomak

Ecomak operates in the industrial and environmental engineering sector and delivers air pollution control solutions, process equipment, and EPC and turnkey projects across India and international markets. The company has expertise across more than 33 industrial sectors and has executed projects in over 40 countries during more than three decades of operations.

Website: https://ecomak.in/

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