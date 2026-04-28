Ecomak Receives Great Place to Work® Certification for 2026

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Ecomak has been certified as a Great Place to Work for 2026. The certification is based on an assessment of employee experience and workplace practices conducted through a standardized evaluation framework.

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Great Place to Work® is a globally recognized certification that evaluates organizations based on employee trust, workplace culture, and overall experience. The assessment is driven by employee feedback and a detailed audit of people practices, making it one of the most credible benchmarks for workplace excellence.

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According to the company, the certification follows a structured effort to address organizational and workforce-related challenges. The focus was on improving role clarity, team alignment, and internal processes across different levels of the organization.

Over the past four years, Ecomak has implemented a data-driven approach to understand employee behavior, role alignment, and team dynamics. As part of this process, the company integrated the Predictive Index into its organizational practices. During this period, the company recorded Predictive Index scores exceeding 70%. These scores indicate consistency in workforce alignment across job roles, leadership, teams, and the broader organization. The company stated that the insights derived from this process were used to review internal practices, support decision-making, and improve coordination across teams.

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Ecomak worked with its PI Certified Partner, Praendex Management Resources Pvt. Ltd. (Pune), as part of this process. The collaboration involved reviewing workforce data and applying insights to organizational processes over time.

According to the company, this was a continuous process in which feedback and analytics were periodically reviewed and implemented. These efforts contributed to meeting the evaluation criteria required for the Great Place to Work® certification.

Varsha Patole from the HR department said, "Our focus has been on building clarity within the organization, ensuring that people understand their roles, how they contribute, and how teams work together. The consistency we have achieved over the years has been key to this recognition."

Ecomak operates in the industrial and environmental engineering sector, delivering air pollution control solutions and executing projects across India and international markets. The company's operations include the design, engineering, and implementation of systems across multiple industries.

The company has established internal processes focused on operational efficiency and workforce management. These processes include structured approaches to role definition, team coordination, and performance monitoring across different levels of the organization.

According to the company, the certification reflects its ongoing efforts to review and strengthen internal practices related to organizational structure, leadership processes, and workforce alignment. The company indicated that these efforts are part of a continuous process of evaluation and implementation based on internal feedback and data.

About Ecomak

Ecomak is an industrial air pollution control solutions provider delivering projects on an EPC and lump-sum turnkey basis. With expertise across 33+ sectors, the company brings over 32+ years of experience in executing complex and challenging projects across India and in more than 40+ countries worldwide.

Website: https://ecomak.in/

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