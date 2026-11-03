Ecomak Systems Presents Pelletising System at Recovered Carbon Black Asia 2026 in Bangkok

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Ecomak Systems participated in Recovered Carbon Black Asia 2026, held September 3 - 4 in Bangkok, Thailand, with Nandakumar Nagothkar, Assistant Manager - Technical, representing the company and speaking at the industry conference. The event brought together stakeholders from the recovered carbon black (rCB), tire recycling and sustainable tire industries to discuss technology, applications, market developments and the evolving use of recovered carbon black.

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Nagothkar presented “Pelletising System: Pin Mixers Built to Go Beyond Moisture and Binders,” focusing on pelletisation systems and the engineering considerations involved in producing consistent pellet quality. The presentation formed part of the conference programme covering technological developments and innovations in the recovered carbon black sector.

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Recovered Carbon Black Asia 2026 was held in Bangkok and was co-located with Sustainability in Tires 2026. The two-day event included sessions covering recovered carbon black applications, production technologies, technological developments, tire pyrolysis oil, quality consistency and market dynamics.

Ecomak's participation included discussions with industry professionals involved in recovered carbon black production, tire recycling, material applications and related process technologies. The conference provided a platform for participants to exchange technical perspectives on the development and application of rCB and the role of process technologies in supporting its use in industrial applications.

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The event also brought together representatives from tire manufacturers, pyrolysis operators, material suppliers, end users and sustainability-focused organisations from across the region. The 2026 programme featured speakers and participants from companies and organisations including Michelin, Continental, Birla Carbon, KBR, Hosokawa and other companies active across the tire and recovered carbon black value chain.

For Ecomak, the presentation provided an opportunity to share its experience in process equipment and pelletisation systems with an audience involved in the development of recovered carbon black and tire recycling technologies. The company's participation also enabled technical discussions around process requirements, equipment considerations and the industrial-scale application of pelletisation systems.

The conference's focus on recovered carbon black reflects the growing technical and industrial discussions around the use of materials recovered from end-of-life tires. The 2026 event addressed areas including high-value applications of rCB, commercial scaling, technological innovation and consistency in recovered carbon black through process controls and technologies.

Ecomak's participation at the conference adds to its engagement with international industry forums focused on process engineering, material recovery and technologies associated with industrial and circular economy applications.

About Ecomak

Ecomak operates in the industrial and environmental engineering sector and delivers air pollution control solutions, process equipment, along with EPC and turnkey projects across India and international markets. The company has expertise across more than 33 industrial sectors and has executed projects in over 40 countries during more than three decades of operations.

Website: https://ecomak.in/

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