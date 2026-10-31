EcoNāma Retailers' Meet 2026: One Big Community

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 31: All of EcoNāma’s notebooks come to life at two stages. First, at our manufacturing unit, and second, at thousands of Shop counters across the country. These are the foundational stages that make the vision of a greener and safer Earth possible.

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This year, EcoNāma hosted a community of retailers and celebrated the efforts of that second life on 27th September 2026. The Retailers’ Meet 2026 invited stationery retailers and school suppliers in the heart of Mumbai to offer a full day of encouragement and appreciation. It was a day to extend gratitude, to capture their stories, and to plan the journey ahead.

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The Counter Contributes Equal to Manufacturers

The experienced team of craftsmen at EcoNāma can control almost everything about the manufacturing process of a notebook, how it is made, the raw materials, and what makes it the best choice for the environment. You can read the sustainability page for details (https://econama.in/pages/sustainability). What this team of professionals cannot control is the moment of making a choice.

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The truth is, that belongs to the retailer, and it depends on their trust in the brand. A schoolchild or a guardian who has bought stationery from them for years never bothers to read details. They simply ask the retailers, “Which one is the best?” and when the person behind the counter recommends EcoNāma’s eco-friendly notebooks, they know it is safe and better. This is the moment where sustainability wins.

More than 500 retailers joined the meet, coming from different parts of the city, to understand the depth of EcoNāma’s mission. The meeting planned to achieve three goals: acknowledging and awarding top performing retail partners that are connected with the brand, build a network of relations by introducing different retailers to each other and to brief them about the coming season and new launches.

A Pledge to Keep our Planet Safe

EcoNāma led an environment awareness program at the meet to ensure that we live up to the certifications and standards that we promise to our retailers. Our mission to leave zero carbon footprints with stationery echoed with our network of retailers when they joined us is this movement with a pledge to keep supporting eco-friendly notebooks.

This Retailer’s Awareness Program turned a simple slogan of sustainability into a real-life phenomenon. It equipped each retailer with the actual manufacturing story of our notebooks, the environmentally friendly materials involved and the positive impact it leaves on their little ones.

The motto at EcoNāma is “a movement disguised as a notebook.” More than 500 retailers actively joined this movement and showed commitment to dedicating their network to improving the lives of coming generations.

An Exclusive Workshop on Retailing!

EcoNāma had invited renowned marketing and entrepreneurship genius, Basesh Gala, to share a presentation on improving retailing and customer interaction. His unique business acumen and interesting insights on the art of selling and retailing enamored the audience.

Bashesh Gala did a detailed workshop, sharing useful tricks and ways to share the product and its insider information with customers. His teachings included modern and effective ways of better pitching, sharing the brand’s story, and showcasing how to present the benefits of purchasing the EcoNāma notebooks. Moreover, he demonstrated how customers trust notebooks that don’t compromise quality and yet deliver more than other items.

40 and yet 19: The Common Vision of Experience & Enthusiasm

As some of you may know, EcoNāma was founded by two visionaries separated by four decades and glued together with the common spirit of sustainability.

Hemant Sheth, co-founder and head of marketing for EcoNāma, has given forty years of his life to the development of the paper manufacturing industry. He has worked with companies across the globe including the Middle East, UK, USA, and Australia. While Harshiel Agarwal co-founded EcoNāma as a 19-year-old college student, with the best insights around innovation, development, and the way of the future.

At the EcoNāma Retailers’ Meet 2026, Hemant congratulated the partners for their achievements and said, “It was a grand success. We have got an exceptionally positive response from our customers. We will continue doing such events annually and ensure that our family of retailers continues to grow.”

Similarly, Harshiel took the stage with a storm of energy and shared that, “I really cherished the experience of bringing our community together. The presence of 500+ retailers here today is a testament to the growth of sustainability in India. I am sure that the network of our retailers will continue to grow as we take the cause of nature and green notebooks forward.”

The impact of the assurances from the founders could be seen in the smiles of satisfaction on the faces of the retailers in the audience.

The Takeaways of 2026: Building A Community of Green Warriors

The gathering concluded with a feeling of togetherness and a sense of community that stands together as Green Warriors. The three major takeaways were:

1, Retailers should pitch the EcoNāma products and inform about the “Return After Use” and other policies.

2. In EcoNāma’s case, customers get the good and green together.

3. Every Shop, Every Retailer acts as a foundation to the vision of EcoNāma.

If you are a retailer, who wants to join the upcoming EcoNāma Retailer Events and wish to work within the network, you can contact them and write to enquiry@saffronindia.net. You can find the full range and exclusive collections of sustainable stationery at EcoNāma’s online store (https://econama.in/).

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