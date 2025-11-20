Economic Times GCC Conclave Returns With Expanded Agenda and Inaugural Awards

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 20: India's Global Capability Centre ecosystem is at an inflection point--and the leaders shaping its future are gathering in Bengaluru. The Economic Times Global Capability Centres Annual Conclave returns on November 26, 2025, at Sheraton Whitefield, bringing together 400+ delegates and 50+ industry leaders to tackle the defining question: how do we future-proof Indian GCCs for breakthrough innovation and global leadership? Bengaluru to host 400+ industry leaders as India's GCC ecosystem shifts from service delivery to global innovation leadership.

Themed 'Future-proofing Indian GCCs', the flagship event features 12 power-packed sessions across four critical tracks--Leadership, Technology, Trade, and Talent. Attendees will gain actionable insights on navigating AI integration, building innovation pipelines, evolving talent strategies, and transitioning from operational excellence to strategic ownership.

The conclave brings together visionary leaders driving India's GCC transformation, including Anahita Tiwari (MD and Head, Morgan Stanley India Global Centers), Michael Mustian (India Country Chair, ExxonMobil), Veda Persad (Head, Northern Trust India GCC), and Amit Kalra (Head, Swiss Re GCC). Senior executives from Siemens, Fidelity International, Caterpillar, FIS, and Chubb will share their playbooks for turning GCCs into global innovation engines.

With over 1,580 GCCs now employing more than two million professionals, India has become the world's leading GCC destination. These centers are no longer just executing tasks--they're driving product engineering, pioneering AI development, and leading digital transformation for Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide.

As this ecosystem matures, the next phase demands a fundamental shift: from steady progress to game-changing innovation, from service delivery to global problem-solving, and from operational support to ecosystem leadership. The conclave creates a platform for decision-makers to exchange strategies on building resilience, embedding sustainability, and developing next-generation capabilities.

For the first time, the conclave will host the ET GCC Annual Awards--a prestigious recognition platform celebrating excellence across India's GCC landscape. These independently evaluated awards will honor organizations and leaders pioneering innovation, sustainability, and talent development. The awards shine a spotlight on the individuals and enterprises writing the next chapter of India's GCC success story.

"India's GCC ecosystem is no longer just supporting global enterprises--it's actively shaping their future," said Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head, ETB2B. "This conclave will spotlight the leaders and innovations driving that transformation, while our inaugural awards celebrate the visionaries making it happen. Our goal is to equip leaders with the insights they need to build organizations that are resilient, innovation-led, and globally influential."

Following the strong response to last year's inaugural edition, this year's conclave promises deeper engagement, bolder conversations, and practical takeaways that leaders can implement immediately.

Registration Now Open

The ET GCC Conclave 2025 is essential attendance for GCC heads, CXOs, innovation leaders, and senior executives shaping India's capability center ecosystem.

Learn more and register at: https://b2b.economictimes.indiatimes.com/gcc-conclave-bengaluru

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827233/The_Economic_Times_Logo.jpg

