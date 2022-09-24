Economists see up to 50 bps rate hike by RBI

Bengaluru, September 23
The RBI is set to raise interest rates again next week with a slim majority of economists in a poll expecting a half-point hike and some others expecting a smaller 35 basis point rise.
There was a wide consensus that the RBI will raise rates at the September 30 meeting, although there were differences over how far it would go with inflation accelerating to 7% and with the rupee weakening.
Bankers’ forecast
- The RBI has lagged many of its global peers, despite inflation sticking above the top end of its target range of 2-6% all year
- It has raised rates in three separate moves since May, one of them unscheduled, totalling 140 basis points and taking the key repo rate to 5.40%
The RBI has lagged many of its global peers, despite inflation sticking above the top end of its target range of 2-6% all year. It has raised rates in three separate moves since May, one of them unscheduled, totalling 140 basis points and taking the key repo rate to 5.40%. In the latest poll, economists were split five ways on what the RBI will do at its next meeting.
Slightly over half, 26 of 51, said the RBI would go for a 50 basis point hike, taking the repo rate to 5.90%. Another 20 predicted a 35 basis points increase. The remaining five respondents pencilled in more modest increases, ranging from 20 to 30 basis points. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...