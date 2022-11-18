Economy resilient, on course to achieve 7 per cent growth in FY’23: RBI article

Mumbai, November 18
With headline inflation beginning to show signs of easing, the domestic macroeconomic outlook appears to be resilient and on a course for about 7 per cent GDP growth in the current fiscal though India is still sensitive to global headwinds, an RBI article said on Friday.
The article published in the latest RBI bulletin also said the outlook for the global economy remains clouded with downside risks. Global financial conditions have been tightening and deteriorating market liquidity is amplifying financial price movements.
Markets are now pricing in moderate increases in policy rates and risk-on appetite has returned. In India, supply responses in the economy are gaining strength, it noted.
“With headline inflation beginning to show signs of easing, the domestic macroeconomic outlook can best be characterised as resilient but sensitive to formidable global headwinds,” the article said.
Urban demand appears robust, while rural demand is muted but more recently picking up traction, it added.
The article has been prepared by a team led by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra.
The RBI, however, said the opinions expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the central bank.
The article further said based on high frequency indicators, “our nowcasting and full information models peg” real GDP growth in the July-September quarter between 6.1 per cent and 6.3 per cent.
“If this is realised, India is on course for a growth rate of about 7 per cent in 2022-23,” it said and added that in the third quarter supply responses in the economy are gaining strength.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the second quarter of 2022-23 will be released by end-November.
It also noted that the cumulative procurement of rice during this kharif marketing season has already crested last year’s collection. Although wheat procurement has declined quite sharply, the good news is that rabi sowing is up year-on-year backed up by good northeast monsoon rainfall and reservoir water storage levels.
In the financial sector, it further said system liquidity is normalising in consonance with the stance of monetary policy but it is still in surplus mode, with the RBI absorbing about Rs 1.5 lakh crore on a daily basis on average.
Also, commercial bank credit growth has been surging, led by services, personal loans, agriculture and industry, in that order.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US visa processing expected to reach pre-pandemic levels in FY 2023; Indians to benefit
Indians make up a large proportion of the recipients of H-1B...
Supreme Court rejects NIA plea, orders Gautam Navlakha to be placed under house arrest within 24 hours
Navlakha is lodged in jail in connection with Elgar Parishad...
Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says CM Bhagwant Mann
The cabinet decides to directly appoint principals of 16 gov...
IAS officer pays the price for sharing his Gujarat election posting on Instagram; EC removes him from duty by calling it a 'publicity stunt'
The poll panel had appointed Abhishek Singh as general obser...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches scathing attack on farmer unions over dharnas, roads blockages; accuses them of holding state govt to ransom
‘It is becoming a trend to hold dharnas at the drop of a hat...