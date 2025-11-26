Economy to cross $4 tn in FY26, says CEA

ndia’s Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said India’s economy was likely to cross the $4 trillion mark in the current financial year.
Speaking at the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association’s (IVCA) Green Returns Summit 2025, he said India, with a GDP of around $3.9 trillion, was already moving past the $4 trillion level as growth continued.
