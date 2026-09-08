ECOVACS Defines the Future of Robotic Floor Cleaning with Third-Generation OZMO ROLLER Technology

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2026, ECOVACS is advancing the roller-mopping category it pioneered and helped define with the latest evolution of its proprietary OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology—OZMO ROLLER 3.0, featured in the new DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone.

ECOVACS first introduced OZMO ROLLER with the DEEBOT X8 series in 2024, bringing the continuous clean-water circulation principle of floor washers into robotic vacuum cleaners. Since then, the technology has evolved through three generations—from the original OZMO ROLLER, to OZMO ROLLER 2.0 on DEEBOT X11, and now OZMO ROLLER 3.0 on DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone.

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The technology has also been adopted at scale. According to ECOVACS' internal shipment data, more than 2.8 million OZMO ROLLER-equipped units had been shipped globally as of July 2026.

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While others are entering the category, ECOVACS is already advancing its technology into its third generation—built on two years of product development, real-world use and global market experience.

The Roller Changes the Cleaning Experience The fundamental advantage of a roller is simple, the cleaning surface is continuously refreshed while the robot cleans.

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Unlike conventional mop pads, which can accumulate dirt as they make repeated passes across the floor, OZMO ROLLER continuously cleans itself during operation. Fresh water is delivered to the roller before it reaches the floor, while loosened dirt and wastewater are removed as the roller rotates.

This creates a fundamentally different cleaning process: rather than cleaning the mop only after the task is complete, OZMO ROLLER keeps refreshing the cleaning surface throughout the task. The result is more consistent contact with a cleaner mopping surface from start to finish, helping reduce the risk of dirt being redistributed across the floor.

In other words, the goal is not simply to make a robot mop harder—it is to rethink how the robot cleans in the first place.

From One Generation to the Next ECOVACS' development of OZMO ROLLER has been driven by a continuous focus on the challenges users encounter in real homes.

With OZMO ROLLER 2.0 on DEEBOT X11, ECOVACS further refined the water and mechanical systems behind its "wash as you mop" approach. Its proprietary spray–wash–scrape–collect process continuously supplies fresh water while removing loosened dirt and wastewater, helping maintain effective contact between the roller and the floor.

The system also evolved to address more demanding cleaning scenarios. A high-density nylon mop helps tackle tougher stains, while AI Stain Detection 2.0 adjusts cleaning strategies according to the type and severity of stains. TruEdge 3.0 helps the robot clean closer to walls and obstacles, reducing missed areas along edges and corners.

With OZMO ROLLER 3.0, ECOVACS takes the concept further. The longer roller is designed to improve cleaning efficiency, while the μm-level microfiber roller helps reduce residual water after cleaning. Each generation builds on the previous one with a clear objective: to deliver more effective cleaning while requiring less intervention from the user.

Technology Built to Keep Advancing The evolution of OZMO ROLLER reflects more than a single product innovation. It is enabled by ECOVACS' broader capabilities across robotics, sensing, algorithms, core components and intelligent manufacturing, allowing the company to develop the robotic system around the cleaning task as a whole.

ECOVACS has been granted more than 3,100 patents and invested more than RMB 5.2 billion in R&D since 2018. These capabilities support the company's ability to translate insights from real-world use into successive generations of technology.

For ECOVACS, defining a category is only the starting point. The real measure of leadership is the ability to keep advancing it.

From the first OZMO ROLLER in 2024 to today's third-generation OZMO ROLLER 3.0, ECOVACS has continued to refine the roller-mopping experience around a simple principle: a mop should not become dirtier as it cleans.

With OZMO ROLLER 3.0, ECOVACS is continuing to push the boundaries of robotic floor cleaning—bringing the benefits of a continuously refreshed cleaning surface to more homes and setting a higher standard for what roller-mopping technology can deliver.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS: Founded in 2006, ECOVACS ROBOTICS is a global leader in home service robotics with a diverse portfolio of products encompassing robotic vacuum cleaners and robotic window cleaners. With its expansion into robotic lawn mowers, commercial cleaning robots, robotic pool cleaners and robotic pet companions, ECOVACS solidified its position as a multi-category leader in home service robotics.

Guided by the vision "Robotics for All", ECOVACS continues to advance technology and enhance the user experience to make life smarter and more stylish for consumers worldwide. With sales subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan, and Singapore, ECOVACS products reach nearly 180 major markets and serve over 38 million households globally.

A testament to this market leadership, ECOVACS ROBOTICS has ranked first in China's robotic vacuum cleaner market by share for ten consecutive years (2015-2024).

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