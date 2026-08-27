ECOVACS Launches Next-Generation DEEBOT T-Series Robotic Vacuum Cleaners to Revolutionize Smart Home Cleaning in India

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS, a global leader in home service robotics, today launched its new DEEBOT T-Series robotic vacuum cleaners to make smart, automated home cleaning accessible to Indian households. The lineup — DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI, DEEBOT T50S PRO OMNI and DEEBOT T30e OMNI — combines powerful suction, AI-powered navigation, anti-tangle technology, and self-cleaning hygienic roller mopping systems, offering Indian consumers an easy entry point into smart home cleaning.

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Why Robotic Vacuums Matter for Indian Homes With rising urbanization, dual-income households, and growing awareness of smart home devices, robotic vacuum cleaners are fast becoming the new trend in home automation across India. As more households embrace hands-free, technology-driven solutions for everyday chores, robotic cleaning is emerging as the natural next step for Indian homes—offering intelligent, adaptable solutions suited to diverse home sizes, floor types, and pet-friendly environments.

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This shift reflects a broader move from manual effort to smarter, more hygienic automation. ECOVACS's OZMO roller mopping represents the next step in this progression, combining automation with fresh-water cleaning and self-maintenance to keep floors consistently clean without spreading dirt. For working professionals, this means coming home to a space that already feels cleaner and more comfortable.

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A DEEBOT for Every Type of Indian Home DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI — Best for Large Homes and Households with Kids Built for bigger homes, families with kids, and kitchens prone to spills, the T90 PRO OMNI features OZMO ROLLER 3.0 Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology, continuously washing its roller mop with fresh water to prevent secondary contamination and ensure better hygiene. BLAST technology powers 30,000 Pa suction with high air volume, while PowerBoost Technology recharges 10% battery in three minutes, enabling coverage of up to 500m² per session. Paired with ZeroTangle 4.0 technology, it's ideal for homes with pets, kids, or complex layouts.

DEEBOT T50S PRO OMNI — Best for Homes with Hard-to-Reach Spaces At just 81mm thin, the T50S PRO OMNI is the industry's thinnest robot vacuum, built to clean under low-profile furniture common in Indian homes. It delivers 25,000 Pa suction alongside TrueEdge 2.0 technology for precise edge and corner cleaning, complemented by a triple V-shaped roller brush for tangle-free, complete floor coverage. Its all-in-one OMNI Station enables up to 120 days of hands-free cleaning with auto dust emptying, hot water mop washing, hot air drying, and base cleaning.

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DEEBOT T30e OMNI — Best for First-Time Users Designed for households new to robotic cleaning, the T30e OMNI offers 25,000 Pa suction to tackle dust, hair, and crumbs across all floor types. Its OMNI Station automates dust emptying, mop pad washing, and hot-air drying for hands-free maintenance, while ZeroTangle 3.0 technology prevents hair tangling. TrueDetect 3D AI Navigation ensures smooth obstacle avoidance for uninterrupted cleaning.

The DEEBOT T-Series is now available in India. Visit https://ecovacsindia.in/ About ECOVACS ROBOTICS: Founded in 2006, ECOVACS ROBOTICS is a global leader in home service robotics with a diverse portfolio of products encompassing robotic vacuum cleaners and robotic window cleaners. With its expansion into robotic lawn mowers, commercial cleaning robots, robotic pool cleaners and robotic pet companion, ECOVACS solidified its position as a multi-category leader in home service robotics.

Guided by the mission "Robotics for All," ECOVACS continues to advance technology and enhance the user experience to make life smarter and more stylish for consumers worldwide. With sales subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan, and Singapore, ECOVACS products reach nearly 180 major markets and serve over 38 million households globally.

A testament to this market leadership, ECOVACS ROBOTICS has ranked first in China's robotic vacuum cleaner market by share for ten consecutive years (2015-2024).

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