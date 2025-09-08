ECOVACS Robotics Launches Biggest-Ever Diwali Sale in India: Up to 70% Off Smart Cleaning Robots

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: As Indian households prepare for Diwali, ECOVACS Robotics - a leading global supplier of home service robots - is rolling out limited-time offers of up to 70% off on its vacuum and window cleaning robots, making smart cleaning more affordable and timely this festive season. Discounts across DEEBOT and WINBOT ranges, including the debut of 'mini but mighty' models.

Diwali traditionally calls for deep cleaning and home makeovers, but long work hours and hectic urban lifestyles leave little room for manual upkeep. As the demand for hands-free solutions grows, robotic cleaning devices are fast becoming an essential part of urban Indian lifestyles - freeing up valuable time for families to celebrate and reconnect during Diwali.

ECOVACS Robotics has steadily expanded its presence in India over the past few years, with the versatile DEEBOT Robotic Vacuum Cleaner proving especially suited to local households. Since most homes require both vacuuming and mopping, the devices combine wet and dry cleaning capabilities to handle both in one go.

"Smart Home Robot Assistant" for Festive Cleaning

ECOVACS Robotics divides its portfolio into three main lines: the premium X-series, the mid-range T-series, and the entry-level N-series.

The DEEBOT T80 OMNI is the newest mid-range model, introducing the advanced OZMO ROLLER mopping technology from the X-series to the T-series for the first time. This roller applies 3,700Pa pressure, delivering over 16X the pressure of traditional mopping while spinning at up to 200 rpm to scrub away stubborn stains with ease.

With its ultra-slim 98mm design, the DEEBOT T80 OMNI slips under furniture and reaches tight corners, making it suitable for townhouses and apartments.

Another highlight in this promotion is the DEEBOT N30 PRO, successor to ECOVACS Robotics' best-selling entry model in India (DEEBOT Y1). Upgraded with ZeroTangle™ 2.0, it offers a complete solution to hair and pet fur tangling issues. The advanced OMNI station, with 40°C hot air drying, ensures superior hygiene after every clean.

Compared to the T-series, it's a budget-friendly smart floor cleaning solution, now made even more affordable with the Diwali Sale. For even greater convenience, the DEEBOT N30 PLUS version gives consumers an added Self-emptying feature.

Compact Power & New Launches

Alongside its familiar product lineup in India, ECOVACS Robotics officially introduces two mini models: the DEEBOT MINI and the WINBOT MINI (Window Cleaning Robot). Mini in size, mighty in performance, these innovations are set to challenge the long-held perception in India that 'small is not premium.'

DEEBOT MINI pairs with the mini OMNI - the smallest-ever station that still delivers flagship features such as Hot Air Drying, Auto-Empty, and Intelligent Deep Mopping.

Available in the sleek blue water tank version, DEEBOT MINI blends effortlessly into any home. Stylish and functional, it's ideal for young professionals or nuclear families in minimalist spaces who seek modern comfort.

Beyond floors, windows are another area prone to dirt and dust. However, cleaning them with robots often poses safety concerns due to height and slippery glass surfaces. Now with the WINBOT MINI, users can enjoy peace of mind thanks to a 9-stage protection system.

Redesigned by the engineering team from the inside out, the WINBOT MINI is 37% smaller than its predecessor. With a handy and lightweight build, it easily handles narrow windows, tricky corners, and tucks away for simple storage.

As Indian households adopt smarter living, ECOVACS Robotics aims to make advanced robotics part of everyday life, starting with this Diwali.

