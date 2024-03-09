ED attaches Rs 367 cr assets in Bhushan Steel case

PTI

New Delhi, march 8

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it had attached immovable assets worth Rs 367 crore in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and some cities in Odisha as part of a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged bank-loan fraud against Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL).

A provisional order has been issued under the PMLA to attach the assets that were held “in the name of benamidars/shell entities through dummy directors so as to conceal them and to ensure that they are out of the reach of law enforcement agencies”, the ED has said in a statement.

After completing the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), BSL was taken over by Tata Steel Limited in 2018. The ED has accused BSL, its managing director Neeraj Singal and associates of forming “several shell companies”.

“They rotated funds from one company to another through a chain of multiple entities. The funds were circulated to infuse capital, buy property and for other personal purposes not intended by the banks,” it has said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Mumbai