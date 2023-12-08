ED chargesheet against vivo in money laundering case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Chinese smartphone maker vivo-India with regard to its money laundering probe, according to sources. The agency filed the chargesheet in Patiala House court under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and vivo-India has been named an accused apart from those arrested in the matter.

In October, the ED had arrested four persons in connection with the case. The court has convened a hearing on the matter on December 13, the sources said. The ED had raided vivo-India and persons linked to the entity in July last year, and claimed to have busted a major money laundering racket.

