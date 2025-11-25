ED hands over four attached flats of Choksi to liquidators

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has handed over four properties attached in the Rs 6,000 crore PNB scam case related to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, to the liquidators.

The properties consisting of four flats in Project Tatva, Urja — A Wing, Datthapada Road, Borivali (East), Mumbai, attached in the case of Mehul Choksi and others (PNB Fraud Case), were handed over to the liquidator on November 21, a statement issued by the anti-money laundering agency said.

