Eddid Securities and Futures Appointed as Distributor of USDGO Plus SP

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, November 11: 2WA today announced that Eddid Securities and Futures Limited ("Eddid"), a subsidiary of Eddid Financial, has been appointed as a distributor of USDGO Plus SP, a segregated portfolio of PrimePlus SPC.

Under a distribution agreement with PrimePlus Asset Management Limited, the investment manager of USDGO Plus SP and a member of the 2WA group, Eddid will make interests in USDGO Plus SP available to professional investors in Hong Kong. Eddid is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activity (CE No. BHT550).

USDGO Plus SP is a USDGO stablecoin market-neutral strategy fund. It seeks to earn funding-rate income in digital asset markets by holding offsetting spot and perpetual futures positions, so that its returns do not depend on the direction of market prices.

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"Eddid's appointment reflects how we intend to grow USDGO Plus SP: through regulated intermediaries that already serve professional investors and apply their own onboarding and suitability standards," said Eugene Cheung, CEO of 2WA. "A market-neutral strategy is only as useful as the access around it. Adding licensed distributors such as Eddid gives professional investors in Hong Kong another regulated route into the fund, and extends the role of USDGO as a settlement and liquidity asset."

"Our professional investor clients are increasingly looking for digital asset strategies that do not rely on calling the direction of the market," said Dr Ricky Yeung, Head of Virtual Asset at Eddid Financial. "USDGO Plus SP brings a market-neutral approach to that demand by seeking to capture funding-rate spreads in the crypto derivatives market. Furthermore, the fund offers daily subscriptions, redemptions and net asset value updates. We are pleased to make it available through our licensed platform, supported by the client onboarding and suitability standards our clients expect."

About 2WA

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2WA is a real-world asset (RWA) and digital asset technology development company focused on expanding the utility of regulated assets. 2WA applies blockchain technology, including tokenization, to broaden how regulated assets such as fund units and listed equities are held, used and mobilized. Throughout, the underlying assets remain with licensed custodians. 2WA's objective is to create new use cases for these assets and, in doing so, enhance their overall value for investors and institutions.

USDGO sits at the core of 2WA's business. As an active contributor to the USDGO ecosystem, 2WA uses USDGO as the primary settlement and liquidity asset across its RWA products, and works alongside partners to broaden its adoption, deepen its liquidity and support the long-term growth of its ecosystem.

About Eddid Financial

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Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating the latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and digital assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions. Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities ("RA") licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NYSE American, and is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Our Singapore subsidiary, Eddid Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., holds the Capital Markets Services License (License No.: CMS101839) issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of 2WA, PrimePlus SPC, Eddid or their respective affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only. Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This press release may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and none of 2WA, PrimePlus SPC, Eddid or their respective affiliates assumes any obligation to update such information.

USDGO Plus SP has not been authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission under section 104 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571), and its offering documents have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in Hong Kong. This press release has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in Hong Kong. Interests in USDGO Plus SP may only be offered to professional investors in Hong Kong and only on the basis of the fund's offering documents. Investing in digital asset funds involves significant risks, including the possible loss of the entire amount invested. Market-neutral strategies do not eliminate risk, and funding rates may turn negative. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

For the avoidance of doubt, this press release is strictly intended for "professional investors" (as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and its subsidiary legislation) and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to applicable laws or regulations. This press release does not constitute active marketing to the public in Hong Kong. Any person accessing this press release is responsible for observing all applicable laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction.

The products referenced in this document may constitute "specified stablecoins" under the Stablecoin Ordinance (Cap. 656) ("Stablecoin Ordinance"). However, the issuers of the relevant products and Eddid Securities and Futures Limited are not licensed under the Stablecoin Ordinance to conduct "regulated stablecoin activities" in Hong Kong. Eddid Securities and Futures Limited is a "permitted offeror" under the Stablecoin Ordinance, and Eddid Securities and Futures Limited only offers such products and services in Hong Kong to clients who have been verified and accepted by Eddid Securities and Futures Limited as professional investors.

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