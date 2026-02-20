Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India

Eden Realty Group today unveiled Eden Devprayag, its first premium river-crafted luxury living development in Kolkata, alongside announcing a Rs. 5,000 crore multi-sector investment plan in riverside developments spanning residential, retail and commercial projects across the city.

Mr. Arya Sumant, Managing Director, Eden Realty Group, reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to long-term growth in Eastern India. “We have planned an investment of Rs. 5,000 crore for premium riverside developments which will comprise of luxury residential towers, bungalow/row-housing concepts, 5 star hospitality projects and commercial buildings. The first of this series will be Eden Devprayag which will be Kolkata’s most luxurious riverfront township. We will be coming up with the city’s first riverside 5 star hotel which will house an exquisite Ganga ghat.”

He further added that apart from the riverfront developments, the group will be launching a G+18 mass housing project on Kona Expressway and a Bungalow project in South Kolkata later this year. The Group is engaging with competent authorities to unlock the riverfront’s tourism and commercial potential.

Speaking about the specialties of the project, Mr. Kumar Satyaki, Joint Managing Director, Eden Realty Group, said that the site’s natural beauty inspired a deeper design vision. “When we first visited the location overlooking the Ganga and the Botanical Garden, we felt it deserved more than a conventional development. It demanded a tribute,” he noted. “Eden Devprayag stands out as the only residential project in the city with the Ganga to its south. The development features an experiential 1.85 lakh sq ft river-inspired landscaped podium, a professionally managed 75,000 sq ft podium club and a terrace club with an infinity swimming pool. Residents will have access to a Banaras-style Ganga Ghat and expansive 270-degree view of the river and city skyline from the terrace. Double and quad-height terraces enhance spatial luxury, while extensive greenery across levels promotes lower ambient temperatures and improved air quality. Strategically located just 12 minutes from Victoria Memorial, the project blends riverside serenity with seamless connectivity to the city’s core.”

Talking about the design principles of the project, Ar. Malay Ghosh, Principal Architect, said, “The towers are designed in an arc formation to maximize panoramic views, where residents can experience both sunrise and sunset from the same double/quad height terrace. The climate-responsive fins create a facade that mimics the river’s rhythm while increasing the flow of the cool Ganga breeze into the homes. Apartments are planned to maximise natural light and cross ventilation, while lightweight internal walls offer flexibility for personalised interior layouts. The terrace level includes sunrise and sunset viewing points, an infinity pool with waterfall feature, yoga lawns, meditation decks, social zones and senior citizen seating.”

The project’s 4.5-acre landscaped podium is central to its identity. Ar. Dwaipayan Bhattacharya, Landscape Architect, said, “Seeing Kolkata from across the river changed the way we imagined the site. The landscape is conceived as a journey - inspired by the origin and movement of the Ganga.”

He further added, “A central water spine symbolises the river’s flow, expressed through cascading waterfalls, reflective pools and gentle streams. Pine-like plantations, meadow lawns and undulating pathways recreate a Himalayan-inspired terrain, offering residents immersive green spaces within an urban environment. The swimming pool forms the primary water body within this landscape, complemented by themed gardens and activity zones.”

Mr. Biswadeep Gupta, Director Marketing, Eden Realty Group, explained how this project accentuates the meaning of the group’s ethos, “Designed to be Simply Serene, Simply Connected and Simply Better, the development at Eden Devprayag will blend fluid architecture, tranquil water elements and community-focused spaces. Every detail is crafted to elevate daily living and create a sanctuary where life slows down, bonds deepen and each day feels lighter. Eden Devprayag is not just a home - it is a Simply Happier way of life.”

About Eden Realty Group

Building with Purpose: Simply Happier

Established in 2003, Eden Realty Group is committed to creating thoughtfully designed developments rooted in customer well-being and long-term value. With over 7.1 million sq. ft. constructed, 6.5 million sq. ft. under construction, and more than 7,800 happy families, the Group continues to shape vibrant communities guided by a singular belief — that happiness is the true measure of success.

To View The Image, Click On The Link Below:

From left to right: Mr. Arya Sumant, Managing Director, Eden Realty Group, Ar. Malay Ghosh, Principal Architect, Ar. Dwaipayan Bhattacharya, Landscape Architect, Mr. Kumar Satyaki, Joint Managing Director, Eden Realty Group and Mr. Biswadeep Gupta, Direct

