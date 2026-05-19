Edible Packaging, Fermented Innovations and Next-Gen Foods Take Center Stage at THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2026

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Bangkok [Thailand], May 19: As food and beverage manufacturers race to capture emerging consumer trends, 10 standout innovations are already gaining commercial traction across protein innovation, fermentation technology, and sustainable packaging. All will debut at THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2026, signalling where the global F&B industry is heading -- and where smart sourcing decisions are being made now.

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Returning 26-30 May 2026 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, the expanded 12-hall, 140,000 sqm platform will bring together 3,590 exhibitors from 56 countries and regions, providing the platform for buyers to source these innovations at scale before wider distribution.

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WHERE MARKET DEMAND MEETS PROVEN INNOVATION

The THAIFEX - Anuga tasteInnovation Show recognises these 10 winners and 50 finalists, each selected by industry experts for originality and commercial viability in responding to market demand.

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The 2026 winners are:

- Moringa Noodles Salad by Vinh Hoan Corporation: A plant-forward noodle concept enriched with moringa for functional nutrition and convenience.

- Chicken Made Noodle by Betagro Agro Industry Co., Ltd.: A protein-rich noodle innovation made primarily from chicken.

- Chicken Basil with Rice Sausage by CPF Global Food Solution Public Company Limited: Thailand's iconic Pad Kra Pao reworked into a ready-to-eat sausage inspired by space-grade food standards.

- Imoeuf Egg White Ice Cream by Imoeb 2024 Co., Ltd.: Thailand's first egg-white protein ice cream infused with Thai herbs.

- Mister Cone Edible Wafer Cup by K.C.L. Trading Co., Ltd.: A sustainable edible cup designed as an alternative to plastic packaging while creating a new sensory consumption experience.

- MUST Chicken Breast Protein Shake by Precision Trading Co., Ltd.: A whole-food protein smoothie developed from organic chicken breast using proprietary texture technology.

- Rossukon Fermented Rice Vinegar by K.P. Krarunpetch Limited Partnership: Thailand's first fermented rice vinegar developed using a proprietary rapid fermentation process.

- Cocoimmu™ Fermented Cellular Signaling Complex by BIST INNO REFORM CO., LTD.: A biotech-derived fermented ingredient developed from coconut water and Cordyceps.

- Sukishi Thai Mango Kimchi by Sukishi Intergroup Co., Ltd.: A kimchi concept combining Korean fermentation with Thai mango, bringing tropical sweetness into a traditionally savoury category.

- IF Coconut Water with Jasmine Rice Flavour by General Beverage Co., Ltd.: A beverage concept combining coconut water with Thai jasmine rice flavour, reflecting growing demand for familiar local flavours in ready-to-drink formats.

HALL 4: A CONCENTRATED VIEW OF WHAT IS NEW IN THE MARKET

This year, Hall 4 will debut New to Market Street, giving buyers exclusive access to products launched in the past 12 months. Combined with award-winning tasteInnovation products, Hall 4 will be the industry's innovation sourcing hub where emerging products move from market entry to commercial scale.

Featured launches include:

- Tyson Lightly Breaded Boneless Chicken Bites by Tyson Foods: A portable chicken cup format reflecting growing demand for convenient, protein-led meal occasions.

- Instant Kombucha Smart Drink Alternative by Village Coffee Joint Stock Company: A low-sugar kombucha-based beverage positioned as an alternative to traditional soft drinks.

- Breaded Fish Donut (Cheese) by P.F.P. Trading Co., Ltd.: A playful seafood snack innovation combining real fish protein with molten cheese in a ready-to-eat format.

The hall will also feature the Startup Showcase, connecting early-stage brands with commercial partners before scaling, compressing the timeline from pitch to scale.

WHERE THE INDUSTRY'S NEXT CONVERSATIONS UNFOLD

Running across all five days, the Future Food Experience+ Stage - also at Hall 4 - will bring together industry leaders to examine developments shaping food production, sourcing and retail.

Topics include precision fermentation, AI-driven food production, longevity nutrition, supply-chain sustainability, retail transformation, and food production systems.

Sessions will feature organisations and speakers including Innova Market Insights, Euromonitor, AFMA, Centric Software, European Commission, and the Italian Trade Agency, alongside startup showcases, investor networking, panel discussions, and live tastings designed to accelerate innovation adoption.

A PLATFORM BUILT AROUND ACTIVE SOURCING

As product cycles accelerate and sourcing complexity increases, THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2026 is the single platform where buyers can identify, compare, and evaluate products and supply opportunities within a compressed timeframe - essential for staying ahead of market shifts.

Event Details

THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2026

- 26-30 May 2026

- IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand

For more information, visit: https://thaifex-anuga.com/

Registration is now open at:

https://registration.thaifex-anuga.com/

For media who will be in Bangkok for THAIFEX - Anuga Asia, we would love for you to join our Media Tour from 26-30 May, 2026, and discover everything the event has to offer. Please fill up the Media Accreditation form here, and we will be in touch with more details: https://forms.gle/HJsjUjTcvLW197MJ7

THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2026, one of Asia's largest F&B trade shows, focuses on food and beverage trade, sourcing and market expansion.

Jointly organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse, these two events form a cohesive ecosystem: one addressing how hospitality businesses run, the other addressing food and beverage businesses' trade and scale.

Please visit www.thaifex-anuga.com for more information.

Organisers

Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand

The Department of International Trade Promotion is committed to providing excellent service to Thai entrepreneurs in international business, including trade facilities, cost reduction, value creation of goods and services, providing consultation for overseas market access and maintenance, as well as close cooperation with the private sector to promote Thailand as a major gateway of Asia. http://www.ditp.go.th/

Thai Chamber of Commerce

The Thai Chamber of Commerce represents as the Thai private sector to facilitate business and trade as well as to serve as the central coordinating agency between the government and private sector, and also helps to promote trade, business and economic cooperation including, build relationships between Thai and partner countries at the bilateral and multilateral level as well as plays a proactive role in representing the interests of the local Thai business community. https://www.thaichamber.org/

Koelnmesse Asia Pacific - Global Competence in Food and FoodTec

Koelnmesse is an international leader in organising food fairs and events regarding food and beverage processing. Trade fairs such as the Anuga, ISM and Anuga FoodTec are established world leaders. Koelnmesse not only organises food and food technology trade fairs in Cologne, Germany but also in further growth markets around the globe, for example, in Brazil, China, Colombia, India, Italy, Japan, Thailand, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, which have different focuses and contents. These global activities enable us to offer our customers a network of events, which in turn grant access to different markets and thus create a basis for sustainable and stable international business. Further Information is available at: https://www.koelnmesse.com/current-dates/all-trade-fairs/

Media Resources:

- Pressroom: https://thaifex-anuga.com/for-media/pressroom/

- Images: https://thaifex-anuga.com/for-media/image-database/

- Interview requests: alexandria.schoon@omc.com

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