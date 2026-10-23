Education Must Serve Humanity; Students Should Advance in Research and Innovation: Governor Anandiben Patel

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23: Maharishi University of Information Technology (MUIT), Lucknow, awarded degrees and diplomas to 2,279 students at its 7th Convocation Ceremony held on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasised the importance of promoting research and innovation alongside education. She said that students must expand their horizons beyond Earth and explore opportunities in the field of space as well. She expressed hope that the University would continue to encourage and support students in advancing research and innovation.

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Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay also attended the ceremony. Emphasising the broader purpose of education, he said that education should empower individuals to serve humanity. Referring to India’s ancient educational heritage, he noted that the country had a rich tradition of learning, with the Gurukul system and renowned centres of education such as Nalanda and Takshashila serving as examples of India’s longstanding academic excellence.

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The dignitaries present on the dais included Maharishi University Chancellor Ajay Prakash Shrivastava, Vice-President of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Sansthan Rahul Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bhanu Pratap Singh, Chief Finance Officer Varun Srivastava, and Registrar Dr. Girish Chhimwal.

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Governor Appreciates Innovative Projects Developed by Students

A Mini Expo showcasing innovative projects developed by students was organised on the University campus as part of the convocation ceremony. Governor Anandiben Patel and Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay visited the exhibition and reviewed the projects presented by students.

The expo featured projects aimed at addressing social challenges, technological models, presentations based on Vedic science, and research initiatives. Technical innovations such as the Soccer Robo Boat were among the key attractions. Students also presented research on the life, philosophy, and contributions of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

A live yoga demonstration class and ‘Anim Verse’, a creative initiative developed by animation students, were also showcased. Through these presentations, students demonstrated their technical knowledge, creativity, research capabilities, and innovative thinking.

“Imparting Education Is the Greatest Form of Social Service”

Governor Anandiben Patel appreciated the social service initiatives undertaken by the various universities associated with the Maharishi organisation. She observed that providing education is, in itself, one of the greatest forms of service to society, while acknowledging the institution’s continued efforts in other areas of social welfare.

She expressed the hope that the University would provide students with greater opportunities to pursue research and innovation. Her message highlighted the importance of making higher education more meaningful by connecting academic learning with the needs of society, rather than limiting it to degrees and employment alone.

The Mini Expo provided students with a platform to demonstrate how their knowledge and research could be translated into practical solutions and innovative ideas.

“India Has a Rich Educational Tradition Spanning Centuries”

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay highlighted the social significance of education in his address. He said that the ultimate purpose of education should be to develop individuals capable of serving humanity and contributing positively to society.

Referring to India’s ancient Gurukul system and historic centres of learning such as Nalanda and Takshashila, he underlined the country’s rich academic and intellectual heritage. He emphasised the need to nurture individuals who can use their knowledge, skills, and understanding for the larger benefit of society and humanity.

T-Shirts Presented for 400 Children of Adarsh Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Jan Bhavan

A social welfare initiative was also highlighted during the ceremony. University Chancellor Ajay Prakash Shrivastava presented T-shirts to Governor Anandiben Patel for 400 children of Adarsh Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Jan Bhavan, Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative reflected the importance of extending institutional efforts beyond academics and contributing to the welfare and development of children and society.

20 Research Scholars Awarded PhDs; 1,612 Students Receive Undergraduate Degrees

A total of 2,279 students were awarded degrees and diplomas during the 7th Convocation Ceremony. The recipients included 20 research scholars awarded PhD degrees, 324 students receiving postgraduate degrees, and 1,612 students being awarded undergraduate degrees. In addition, 323 students received diplomas.

The convocation marked an important academic milestone for the graduating students as they prepared to take their knowledge and skills into professional, research, and other fields of endeavour.

Promoting Research and New Ideas Alongside Academic Excellence

The inclusion of student projects and research initiatives alongside the degree distribution highlighted the growing importance of practical learning and innovation in higher education. The messages delivered by the Governor and the Higher Education Minister underscored the need to connect education with social responsibility, scientific exploration, and human welfare.

The ceremony encouraged students to explore emerging fields, develop new ideas, pursue research, and apply their knowledge towards addressing societal challenges. The University’s Mini Expo further reflected the potential of young minds to contribute to innovation and meaningful social change.

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