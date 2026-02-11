DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Education with a Heart: Bhupender Dhaiya of Kharkhoda, Sonipat Announces Free Education for 100 Children Every Year, Wins Hearts with His Social Commitment

Education with a Heart: Bhupender Dhaiya of Kharkhoda, Sonipat Announces Free Education for 100 Children Every Year, Wins Hearts with His Social Commitment

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Kharkhoda (Haryana) [India], February 11: In a major boost to inclusive education and social responsibility, Bhupender Dhaiya, Founder and Chairman of KD International School and JB Land Developers, has announced a life-changing initiative for underprivileged children in the region.

Advertisement

Under this noble initiative, 100 deserving children will receive completely free education every year. All expenses--including school fees, books, uniforms, and other academic requirements--will be fully sponsored by Bhupender Dhaiya, ensuring that financial limitations never become a barrier to quality education.

Advertisement

Widely known as a dedicated social worker, Bhupender Dhaiya has been consistently involved in community welfare, education support, and social upliftment activities for several years. Recently, he also donated ₹7,51,000 to the Kharkhoda Gau Shala, contributing towards the care and welfare of cows, which further highlights his deep commitment to social and cultural values.

Advertisement

While sharing his thoughts, Bhupender Dhaiya stated that education is the strongest foundation for a successful, dignified, and self-reliant life. He emphasized that this initiative is not just an act of charity, but a long-term commitment to nation-building and empowering future generations.

The program will be implemented through KD International School, with a strong focus on quality education, discipline, moral values, and overall personality development. The objective is to provide equal opportunities to children from economically weaker sections and help them realize their true potential.

Education experts, parents, and local residents from Kharkhoda and surrounding areas of Sonipat have warmly welcomed this announcement, calling it a rare and inspiring example of how educational institutions and business leaders can genuinely give back to society.

Through this education initiative and his continued contributions--such as the recent Gau Shala donation--Bhupender Dhaiya has once again proven that true leadership is defined not just by personal success, but by the positive and lasting impact created in people's lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts