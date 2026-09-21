Educator. Entrepreneur. And Now, Author: Fatema Agarkar to Launch New Children’s Book Series in December

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: After more than 25 years in education, Fatema Agarkar is adding author to her repertoire. The educationist and entrepreneur, who has been involved in setting up close to 50 preschools and schools and has served as Vice President of the Early Childhood Association, is entering the world of children’s literature with The Adventures of Miraya and Mikhail, a new series for young readers. The first title will launch in December 2026.

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Created for children aged three to five, the series follows Miraya and Mikhail, two kindergarten friends with distinctly different personalities, as they navigate friendship, disagreements, curiosity and the world around them. Planned as a 10-to-12-book series, each title will explore a different theme, including critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, decision-making, ethics, curiosity, originality and global citizenship.

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The idea for the series grew from Agarkar’s experience of working with children, parents and educators, and her belief that some of the most important ideas children encounter are best understood through stories and everyday experiences. Rather than presenting these concepts as lessons, the books place them within the lives of two young children who are constantly asking questions and forming their own perspectives.

“Nearly three decades of working with children, teachers and parents has shown me that knowledge can be acquired, but skills need to be experienced,” says Fatema Agarkar. “Stories give children a way to understand an idea, question it, talk about it and eventually put it into action. That is what I hope Miraya and Mikhail will do — make these important skills feel natural, relatable and fun.”

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Miraya is outspoken, energetic and quick to change her mind, with dreams of becoming an astrophysicist while pursuing hockey and ballet. Her best friend Mikhail is quieter and more reflective, an avid reader who loves football, dancing and history. Their contrasting personalities shape their friendship as they navigate disagreements, mistakes and discoveries, with Daffy the Dolphin joining them along the way.

The series is also rooted in the realities of contemporary childhood. Artificial intelligence, climate change, extreme weather and shifting social and geopolitical landscapes are no longer distant concepts; they form part of the world children are growing up in. Miraya and Mikhail encounter these subjects with the curiosity and candour of children who may not have all the answers, but are unafraid to ask.

“Children today are growing up in a world that is more volatile, more connected and more complex,” adds Agarkar. “They are listening to conversations about climate change, technology, economics and what is happening around them. They may not understand everything yet, but they are asking questions. Miraya and Mikhail give those questions a voice.”

Designed to be read with parents and educators, the books are intended to open conversations beyond the page, with opportunities for discussion, role play and reflection. The characters are deliberately imperfect: they make mistakes, laugh, disagree, change their minds and find their way through conflict, reflecting Agarkar’s belief that childhood should have the space to unfold rather than be hurried towards adulthood.

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