Educator Tariq Marghoob Releases Born Whole, a Book on Rediscovering the Inner Intelligence We Were Taught to Doubt

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 27: What if nothing is wrong with you, and only the story you were taught to believe is? That question sits at the heart of Born Whole: How We Lose Our Inner Intelligence - and How to Find It Again, the new book by educator and mind trainer Tariq Marghoob.

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Born Whole argues that people are not born doubtful. Before the world teaches hesitation, children are curious, fearless, and alive to every question. Over time, thousands of subtle messages reshape that openness: classrooms that reward the right answer over independent thinking, the fear of judgment, and the gradual shift from “Why not?” to “What will they think?”

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“You did not lose your intelligence,” Marghoob writes. “You were simply, gradually, talked out of trusting it.”

Not another conventional self-help book

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Drawing on more than two decades of work with children and communities across Kashmir and Haryana, Marghoob examines how self-doubt, conditioning, fear, and limiting beliefs quietly shape the way people think, learn, lead, and live. The book draws on the ISPD Framework, which he developed with renowned psychiatrist Dr. Mushtaq Margoob, to show how limitation becomes identity, and how that identity can be questioned, deconstructed, and transformed.

Rather than prescribing more effort or another set of rules, Born Whole invites readers to look inward, uncover the beliefs that have shaped them, and reconnect with the intelligence and awareness that have always been within them.

What readers will discover

* How limiting beliefs gradually become part of identity

* Why effort alone may not create meaningful and lasting change

* How the inner voice is shaped by conditioning and experience

* How to rebuild trust in one’s own intelligence and intuition

* What it means to think, learn, lead, and live from the present moment

* How awareness can help move beyond inherited patterns and limitations

* Practical insights for reconnecting with one’s authentic self

A six-phase journey of inner work

The book is structured across six phases of inner work, moving from awareness and deconstruction to integration and embodiment. This progression offers readers a reflective path toward greater self-awareness, clarity, confidence, and freedom from limiting narratives.

Who it is for

Born Whole speaks to parents, educators, students, leaders, professionals, and lifelong learners, anyone ready to question the stories that have shaped their thinking and rediscover the intelligence that exists beyond fear, conditioning, and external expectations.

“The voice you have been waiting for is not ahead of you,” the book concludes. “It has been with you all along.”

About the Author

“Tariq Marghoob is an educator and mind trainer with over two decades of experience working with children and communities across Kashmir, Haryana, other parts of India, and beyond.” He co-developed the ISPD Framework with Dr. Mushtaq Margoob, a renowned psychiatrist. His work focuses on how conditioning and limiting beliefs shape human potential, and on helping people reconnect with their innate awareness and intelligence.

Grab your copy

Amazon: https://amzn.in/d/07uk4Cos

Ziffy Bees: https://ziffybees.com/products/born-whole-how-we-lose-our-inner-intelligenceand-how-to-find-it-7831366484

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