New Delhi [India], April 2: Traditionally, for personal struggles, individuals turn to the wisdom of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, and for management challenges, Chanakya Niti is often recommended. However, a resource specifically designed to guide professional success has been notably absent. Now, Eesha fills this gap with 'Strategies for Success,' offering a dedicated framework for achieving career goals.

Eesha's diverse professional background, spanning corporate, entrepreneurial, and family business roles, combined with early work experience and ongoing studies, has been instrumental in her extensive learning and knowledge acquisition. "All these things come with a lot of challenges, huddles, and many failures. At that time, I used to think, why there is no one to guide me or tell me, what to do and what not? Do this, or do that. You will come out of these challenges or you will do wonders in this way. So I was always looking for such kind of books for myself to deal with my challenges and failures, which led me to write 'Strategies for Success', Eesha said while taking about what inspired her to write a book.

'The 5 AM Club', 'Atomic Habits', 'Ikigai', 'The Power of Your Subconscious Mind', 'Think and Grow Rich', and 'The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People' are some of the best books on self-improvement available in the market. Talking about how her book is different from other books, Eesha said, "Well, these books are a specific subject. My book, Strategy for Success, is a manual for people looking for success in the fast-paced world. I can say there's a lot of case studies included in this handbook. Nowadays, people see the brands, but they don't go into their key to success. I believe while going through case studies, people can gain a lot of insight of those brands. But if you ask me my personal strategy - a 'devil's advocate'."

"It's kind of a roadmap and a guide for young people, you know, who want to attain organizations, excellence and personal development, who really want to do good for themselves and for society," Eesha added.

In presence of guests like Haji Arfat Sheikh,(BJP Transport cell Chairman, Ex Minority Commission chairman, Maharashtra Govt.) Rishabh Sawhney, Vijay Kadechkarr, Dr. Shyam Singhania and many more, Eesha has launched her very first book, Strategies for Success.

This book will be available on all online and offline stores for book lovers and learners who want to make a difference in their lives.

