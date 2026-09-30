Eeshanya Infraa Honored as ‘Iconic – Real Estate Developer’ at Times Business Awards 2026

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 30: Eeshanya Infraa was honoured with the ‘Iconic – Real Estate Developer’ award at the Times Business Awards 2026, held at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (HICC).

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Mr. R. Mahaveer, Managing Partner, Eeshanya Infraa, took the stage to receive the award on behalf of the company. The event was attended by Mr. Mohammed Hussain, VP Marketing, and Mr. Rathan Mahesh, VP Sales, along with business leaders and industry representatives from across Hyderabad.

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The evening also featured K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) as the Chief Guest. During his interaction with entrepreneurs at the event, KTR encouraged business leaders to dream bigger and make greater use of Hyderabad’s local talent pool. He also spoke about resilience and the need to view failure as a part of building a business. KTR said he was encouraged by the enthusiasm and passion he saw among the entrepreneurs attending the event.

Eeshanya earns recognition as it expands its residential footprint and strengthens its presence across Hyderabad’s growth corridors.

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For Eeshanya Infraa, the recognition marks an important moment in its journey as the company expands into larger residential communities while continuing to build on its experience across homes and plotted developments.

Reflecting on the achievement, Mr. R. Mahaveer, Managing Partner, Eeshanya Infraa, said:

“At Eeshanya, every project we take up is a step towards building something that lasts.

Since 2017, our journey has been built on quality, transparency and the trust of our customers.

Receiving the ‘Iconic – Real Estate Developer’ award is a very special moment for all of us.

It is encouraging to see our journey and our efforts being recognised.

On behalf of the entire Eeshanya family, I sincerely thank the organisers, our customers, partners and our entire team for being part of this journey.

This recognition motivates us to dream bigger, build better and keep earning the trust placed in us.”

Since its inception in 2017, Eeshanya has built a portfolio across residential apartments and plotted developments. According to the company, it has delivered more than 20 projects across Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Kerala.

Among its current residential developments is Miliarium in Velimela, a 299-home community featuring 3 and 4 BHK residences across 2.5 acres.

Strengthening Presence in West Hyderabad

A significant part of Eeshanya’s current residential focus is centred around West Hyderabad, particularly the Velimela–Kollur region.

Miliarium, its ongoing development in Velimela, comprises 299 3 and 4 BHK residences across 2.5 acres, with construction currently underway.

The company’s Wealth in Velimela initiative looks at the changing character of the area through its connectivity, educational institutions, employment opportunities, open surroundings and the communities taking shape around it.

For Eeshanya, the move into larger residential communities is a natural progression from the experience it has gained through its earlier developments.

Mr. Mohammed Hussain, VP Marketing, Eeshanya Infraa, said:

“Eeshanya is the belief that a home is not just a place. It is a direction your life takes, the direction your family grows in, and the direction your aspirations move in. That is what Eeshanya stands for.”

As the company grows across Hyderabad, Eeshanya continues to expand its residential portfolio while building relationships with homebuyers, channel partners and the wider real estate ecosystem.

The Times Business Awards recognition comes at a significant point in that journey, reflecting the company’s evolution and its growing ambitions for the years ahead.

“The recognition is meaningful to us, but the work continues,” said Mr. Mohammed Hussain, VP Marketing, Eeshanya Infraa.

About Eeshanya Infraa

Founded in 2017, Eeshanya Infraa is a real estate developer with a portfolio spanning residential apartments and plotted developments. The company has completed more than 20 projects across Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Kerala and is expanding into larger residential communities.

Eeshanya’s foundation rests on four core values: Consistency, Communication, Conscience and Competence.

Media Contact

Eeshanya Infraa

Hyderabad, Telangana

Website: www.eeshanya.com

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