EFICYENT to Join Banks and Fintech Companies at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026

PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE], November 16: EFICYENT, a cross-border payment platform, is going to attend the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026, which is going to be one of the world's largest gatherings of the global financial and technology ecosystem. It will take place between November 18 - 20, 2026, at Singapore. This event will converge policymakers, financial institutions, fintech companies, and investors to discuss the developments that are going to shape the future of fintech.

As financial institutions are desperately discovering new technologies, evolving payment infrastructure, and better ways to move money across borders, SFF 2026 is going to be an ideal platform for industry collaboration and knowledge exchange. The event will explore key forces transforming the financial system, including technology, geoeconomics, capital, talent, and policy, developing opportunities for businesses to engage with global industry leaders and explore emerging possibilities.

By participating in this event, EFICYENT is looking forward to connecting with other fintech companies, banks, financial institutions, and peer industry stakeholders to share their ideas, discover potential collaborations, and hold a conversation on the growing demand for efficient global payment infrastructure. Also, the company's presence will provide an opportunity to demonstrate how its capabilities can assist businesses navigating increasingly interconnected financial markets.

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Ahead of the participation, Aravinth Ramesh, CTO at EFICYENT, said:

"As financial services entered a chapter where businesses expect something beyond the ability to transfer money. They need payment platforms that offer speed, transparency, flexibility, and access to global markets. So I think events like SFF create a better opportunity to know in which direction the industry is moving, to share our perspectives with industry leaders, and explore partnerships that drive meaningful progress."

Balasubramanyam K, CEO at EFICYENT, added:

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"The future of fintech will be shaped by how effectively technology, financial institutions and payment networks work together. And this SFF event is going to remain an excellent opportunity to connect with industry leaders, better understand emerging requirements, and discover new approaches to making cross-border payments more accessible and efficient."

About EFICYENT

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EFICYENT is a global cross-border payments and financial infrastructure platform that concentrates on enabling seamless international money transfers.

They focus on simplifying international transactions and advancing digital finance. EFICYENT is committed to supporting a seamless and interconnected global payments ecosystem.

Media Contact:

EFICYENT

Dubai, UAE

Website: https://eficyent.com/

Email: support@eficyent.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eficyent/

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