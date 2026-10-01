Eicher Motors sales rise 8%, Bajaj Auto 5% in September on export growth

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto reported significant growth in their overall vehicle sales in September, with Eicher Motors registering an 8 per cent increase in motorcycle sales and Bajaj Auto recording 5 per cent growth in total two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales during the reporting month.

Eicher Motors' motorcycle sales, which are reported through its Royal Enfield business, rose to 1,33,958 units in September 2026 from 1,24,328 units a year earlier. The company said this was its highest-ever monthly motorcycle sales, while domestic sales increased 7 per cent to 1,21,326 units and exports rose 17 per cent to 12,632 units.

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For the April-September period, Eicher Motors' reported motorcycle sales increased 20 per cent year-on-year to 7,09,096 units from 5,91,903 units in the corresponding period last year. Domestic sales grew 23 per cent to 6,42,021 units, while exports declined 5 per cent to 67,075 units.

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Motorcycles with engine capacity of up to 350cc and electric vehicles recorded 13 per cent sales growth in September to 1,21,495 units, while models above 350cc declined 26 per cent to 12,463 units.

“Building on our momentum this year, we achieved our highest-ever monthly dispatches in September 2026. As we enter the festive period, we are continuing solid business performance supported by key product interventions,” B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said.

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He added that the company was scaling up production, inventory and channel readiness to cater to the festive season, citing positive customer sentiment and a strong booking pipeline across its networks.

Bajaj Auto reported 5,38,443 units in total sales in September, up 5 per cent from 5,10,504 units a year earlier. Its two-wheeler sales rose 5 per cent to 4,51,494 units, while commercial vehicle sales increased 9 per cent to 86,949 units.

Bajaj Auto's domestic total sales declined 9 per cent to 2,94,456 units, while exports jumped 32 per cent to 2,43,987 units. Two-wheeler exports rose 34 per cent, offsetting a 12 per cent decline in domestic two-wheeler sales.

For April-September, Bajaj Auto's total sales rose 24 per cent to 29,87,135 units, with exports increasing 47 per cent and domestic sales rising 7 per cent. (ANI)

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