Eight Years. Sixteen Prisons. One Extraordinary Story: Virinder Singh Parhar Launches Exiled Alive at Frankfurt Book Fair 2026

Indian author Virinder Singh Parhar launched his memoir, Exiled Alive: 8 Years in 16 American Prisons, at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, held from 7 to 11 October. Presented by Hubhawks, the launch marked an important milestone for the author, who attended the prestigious international publishing event in person to introduce his life story to a global audience.

The memoir chronicles Parhar's journey from arriving in the United States in 1981 with aspirations of pursuing higher education and a career in academia to spending eight years within the American federal prison system. During this period, he was held across sixteen prisons, an experience that profoundly shaped his life and perspective.

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Through firsthand recollections, Exiled Alive offers readers an insight into the realities of prison life, the challenges of prolonged confinement and the emotional resilience required to navigate years of uncertainty. The narrative explores themes of identity, perseverance, hope and the determination to move forward despite difficult circumstances. It also reflects on the personal impact of the legal proceedings that shaped this chapter of Parhar's life, offering readers a perspective grounded in his own experiences.

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Beyond recounting his years in prison, Parhar's memoir follows his journey towards rebuilding his life and finding renewed purpose. After returning to India in 2003, he settled in Punjab and turned towards writing and social service. He founded Home for the Homeless, an initiative through which nearly 300 homes have been built, and has supported underprivileged students. In 2022, he also contested the Punjab Legislative Assembly election as an independent candidate. His work reflects a continued commitment to community development and supporting people in need.

The launch at Frankfurt Book Fair 2026 brought Parhar's personal story to an international literary platform. The annual event attracts publishers, authors, literary agents, booksellers and industry professionals from across the world, creating opportunities for books and their creators to reach audiences beyond national borders. Parhar's in-person participation made the occasion particularly significant, allowing him to present his memoir directly at one of the publishing industry's most prominent global gatherings.

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Through the launch of Exiled Alive: 8 Years in 16 American Prisons, Hubhawks brings a deeply personal account to a wider readership. The memoir offers a reflection on the challenges of navigating extraordinary circumstances, rebuilding after hardship and finding meaning in the experiences that shape a life. Its presentation in Frankfurt marks a new chapter for Parhar's story as it reaches readers and publishing professionals across the international literary community.

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