EIL signs MoU with DGMA to provide technical consultancy for maritime projects

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Engineers India Limited (EIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) to provide engineering, technical advisory and consultancy services for the planning, development and modernisation of projects in the maritime sector, according to the company's press release.

Advertisement

The MoU, signed on July 24, establishes a framework under which EIL will support DGMA, formerly the Directorate General of Shipping under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with project management and technical consultancy services for maritime infrastructure projects.

Advertisement

According to the release, "The MoU provides a framework for collaboration under which EIL will offer its engineering, technical advisory, project management, and consultancy services to DGMA for the planning, development, modernization, and implementation of projects in the maritime sector."

Advertisement

The company said the partnership will leverage EIL's experience in hydrocarbon, marine and offshore sectors to support projects aimed at strengthening India's maritime capabilities.

"The scope of cooperation includes feasibility studies, infrastructure planning, technology integration, capacity enhancement, and other specialized technical services as may be mutually identified," the release said.

Advertisement

EIL added that the collaboration will draw on its multidisciplinary expertise in engineering, project management, digital solutions, sustainability and infrastructure development to assist DGMA in implementing maritime projects.

The company said the partnership is aligned with the Government of India's vision of developing world-class maritime infrastructure and strengthening the maritime sector as a driver of economic growth.

"It is also expected to contribute to the objectives of improving efficiency, promoting sustainability, and encouraging the adoption of modern technologies in maritime infrastructure development and administration," the release added.

According to the release, the MoU also reflects the commitment of both organisations to promote technical excellence and institutional collaboration while supporting the development of a modern, resilient and sustainable maritime ecosystem in India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)