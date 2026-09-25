Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat 2026 Celebrated in Purvi Champaran (Motihari), Bihar with a Month-Long Series of National, Cultural, MSME, Defence and Youth Programmes

India PR Distribution

Motihari, East Champaran (Bihar) [India], September 25: Purvi Champaran (Motihari), Bihar witnessed a month-long celebration of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat 2026” from 1 September to 2 October 2026, bringing together a diverse series of programmes focused on national integration, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, MSME development, agriculture, defence awareness, environmental conservation, cultural heritage and nation-building.

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The programme was conceived around the spirit of “Unity in Diversity”, which is at the core of the Government of India’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative. The national programme seeks to strengthen understanding and bonding among people across States and Union Territories through structured engagement in culture, language, tourism, sports and other areas.

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A major attraction of the celebrations was the MSME Mela and MSME Meet, which provided entrepreneurs, artisans, manufacturers, start-ups and small businesses with a platform to showcase their products, interact with institutions and explore opportunities for enterprise development and market linkages. The MSME-focused activities also highlighted the contribution of small businesses and local entrepreneurship to employment generation and regional economic development.

The celebrations also featured a strong Defence and National Security component, including a Defence Exhibition and Defence Expo, through which visitors, students and young people received an opportunity to learn about India’s defence capabilities, indigenous manufacturing and the role of technology in national security. A related Defence Enclave Exhibition Centre, supported by the defence sector, was also highlighted during the programme. The recently held activities in Motihari brought together farmers, entrepreneurs, scientists and defence personnel around the broader theme of national development.

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Another important component was the Farmer Conference, focusing on agriculture, allied activities, technology, entrepreneurship and opportunities for rural communities. The programme provided a platform for farmers and stakeholders associated with agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture and allied sectors to exchange ideas and learn about emerging opportunities.

Environmental responsibility formed another key pillar of the celebrations. Tree plantation and environmental awareness programmes were organised to promote the message of sustainable development and encourage citizens, particularly young people, to participate in protecting the environment.

The “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat” programme became an important youth-centric initiative of the celebrations. A special seminar on drug-free youth and nation-building featured IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, former Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai Zone, as a key speaker. The programme focused on creating awareness among young people about the consequences of substance abuse and encouraging youth to contribute positively to society and the nation. Contemporary reporting also confirms the Motihari programme featuring Sameer Wankhede in September 2026.

The month-long programme also featured a major Developed India campaign, youth interactions, cultural programmes and activities designed to connect young citizens with the larger vision of national development. The emphasis was on encouraging youth participation, civic responsibility, innovation, discipline and constructive engagement.

One of the most anticipated highlights was the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team air show at Gandhi Maidan, Motihari. The planned demonstration featured the renowned Surya Kiran team and attracted significant public attention. Due to adverse weather conditions, the scheduled performance on 24 September could not take place, with a further performance planned for 25 September subject to weather conditions.

The celebrations also paid tribute to India’s freedom struggle through a Freedom Fighters Felicitation Ceremony, honouring the contribution and sacrifices of freedom fighters and preserving their legacy for younger generations.

The programme brought together public representatives, government officials, entrepreneurs, farmers, students, youth, defence personnel, social organisations and citizens from different sections of society. Through its combination of MSME development, defence awareness, agriculture, youth empowerment, environmental conservation, cultural activities and national integration, the celebrations sought to present a comprehensive platform for community participation and nation-building.

Prospective Sponsors / Institutional Partners

The programme received institutional support and sponsorship participation from a wide range of organisations, including:

Impact Creation Partner State Bank OF India ( SBI), Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF),Amul,Brand , Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE Limited), Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), GAIL (India) Limited, Gliders India Limited (GIL), Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), India Optel Limited (IOL), Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Jute Board, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC Limited), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC Limited), Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), Union Bank of India, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), IDBI Bank Limited and Indian Bank.

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat 2026 celebrations in Purvi Champaran thus provided a broad platform for connecting culture with development, youth with opportunity, entrepreneurship with markets, agriculture with technology and national pride with responsible citizenship, reinforcing the message of a united and progressive India.

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