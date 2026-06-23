Eka Dental Care Launches Free Dental Check-Up and X-Ray Initiative Across All Outlets

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: Eka Dental Care, one of India's trusted dental care chains, today announced a free dental check-up and digital X-ray initiative for patients across all its outlets.

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As students gear up to head back to school and college after the break, Eka Dental Care is offering a timely reminder that oral health deserves a spot on the back-to-school checklist. Whether it is a child heading into a new academic year or a college student returning to campus, a quick dental check-up and X-ray scan can catch issues before they turn into bigger problems mid-semester, when time and attention are harder to spare.

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The initiative is backed by Eka Dental Care's long-standing reputation for combining clinical excellence with some of the most accessible pricing in the industry. At a time when quality dental care is often associated with high costs, Eka has built its practice around the belief that world-class oral healthcare should not be a privilege. From preventive screenings to advanced procedures, patients across all its outlets benefit from treatments delivered by experienced dental professionals using modern equipment, at prices that do not compromise on care.

The free check-up and X-ray initiative extends that same philosophy further, removing even the initial cost barrier and making it easier than ever for families to take that first step towards better oral health.

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"At Eka Dental Care, we have always believed that the best dental care should also be the most accessible," said Sachin Katira, Co-Founder & CEO of Eka Dental Care. "We offer treatments that match the quality of any premium clinic, but at prices that every family can afford. This initiative is an extension of that commitment, we want every student, every parent, every individual to walk in, get checked, and walk out knowing exactly where their oral health stands, at absolutely no cost."

Patients can walk in directly or book an appointment by calling 74493 74463 or visit through https://ekadentalcare.com/

About Eka Dental Care:

Eka Dental Care is an initiative to provide quality dental care at the lowest prices. We are on a path to ensure that you have complete access to experienced dentists, and quality dental care that is affordable and accessible to all.

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